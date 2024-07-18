Association for Project Management
APM responds to the King's Speech at the State Opening of Parliament
The new government set out its legislative agenda for the next year in the King’s Speech yesterday.
In response, Andrew Baldwin, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at APM yesterday said:
“This is a good start to the road to recovery, and we welcome many of the measures announced in the King’s Speech. Many of the Bills mentioned in the speech reflect what APM is calling for in our own manifesto – specifically ‘respond, reinvent, reform’. By ‘Respond’ our manifesto calls for stability, a reduction in uncertainty, financial and skills investment and a cohesive industrial strategy – and the speech delivered on most of this:
"The Government called stability a ‘cornerstone’ of their economic policy, and promises of an Industrial Strategy Council to ‘get Britain building’ alongside a Planning and Infrastructure Bill, to accelerate the delivery of high-quality infrastructure and housing, are welcome.
"Government also promised support for green energy projects, including the development of GB Energy and a focus on skills investment through the development of Skills England.
"APM’s members have a lot to offer the Industrial Strategy Council and Skills England regarding project management related skills, and have plenty to offer both groups.
"Legislation was also introduced giving more powers to metro mayors and local authorities. We know there is a significant skills gap here, particularly project management-based skills, which needs addressing. The key now is to push on from responding, to reinventing and reforming as any one part without the others will not achieve the changes needed.
"If the Government wants elements of the King’s Speech to succeed then greater investment in project management skills is required up and down the country, alongside more funding for the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA), which will be crucial role in ensuring we deliver all of the above."
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-responds-to-the-kings-speech-at-the-state-opening-of-parliament/
