APM Scotland Branch Project Challenge 2022-23 competition now open for entries!

We are delighted to announce that the APM Scotland branch project challenge competition is now open!

Hurry – Proposals Submission Deadline – 09 December 2022

The APM Scotland branch is committed to delivering excellent professional learning benefits targeted at future project managers in the project management profession. Over the past 12 years, the APM Scotland branch has delivered this commitment through its very successful event, the “Scotland Project Challenge” Competition (SPC).

The SPC is a unique opportunity for organisations including Higher Education Institutes to compete head to head in delivering a project of their choosing, and to be crowned the best project management team in Scotland whilst raising money for their nominated charity. Over the years the teams that have taken part in the SPC have raised over £45,000 for local charities while providing valuable experience to their teams. The APM Scotland branch provides experienced APM mentors who assess their progress and reports through the competition, leading up to the finals night where the successful teams present to a wide audience and to an esteemed panel of judges.

The branch has received brilliant feedback from competing teams from the previous years’ challenges. They have benefited from how much they have learnt through this competition, the contacts they met both internally and externally, and the opportunity to compete against their peers with the winning team crowned as the Winners of the Scotland Project Challenge… So What are you waiting for!

Finalists and guests will be invited to attend an exciting presentation evening in Summer 2023. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be part of this impressive free to enter award!

Details on how to take part can be found in the submission form and your project proposal form. Please also find the guidance document or for more information please email SPMC@apm-scotland.org.uk.