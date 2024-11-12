APM secures top spot in the Best Companies to Work in the UK: Not for Profit’ sector

APM is delighted to have been recognised as the best Not for Profit organisation to work for in the Best Mid-Sized Companies to Work For 2024. The organisation has been selected for its outstanding contribution towards employee engagement in its sector.

APM achieved a two star accreditation rating in the latest Best Companies survey, representing outstanding levels of engagement. Its positive influence on employee engagement, together with a commitment to employee wellbeing and learning and development has been recognised for helping to inspire others and showcase the power of businesses to drive positive change.

APM’s deep commitment to the wellbeing of its employees includes allocating a wellbeing day each year for staff to focus on self-care and personal growth. This is further supported by its provision of one day each year for employees to volunteer for a cause of their choice.

Learning and development are also at the heart of APM, evident in the training programme which provides all staff with the opportunity to gain a project management qualification. Staff are also encouraged to take part in knowledge sharing sessions on a range of work-related subjects and those to support wellbeing, delivered by staff, for staff. APM has also created a supportive environment for employees, and is committed to raising awareness and supporting employees (both female and male) about issues related to the menopause.

Caroline Brooks, People and Culture Manager at APM yesterday said

“This is a fantastic achievement, and we couldn’t have done it without all our amazing employees and the hard work across the organisation to make this happen. “For us, it’s about getting the culture right, where people can show up as themselves and thrive and one of the areas we’ve been committed to is diversity, equality, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) because an organisation can’t be sustainable if it’s not inclusive. “I was also delighted to have been given the opportunity to talk about APM and our achievements as part of the Best Companies’ Big Reveal by BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent.”

APM was also placed within the top 50 overall in the UK’S Best Mid-Sized Companies to Work For 2024.