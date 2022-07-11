APM shortlisted at the Association Excellence Awards

Association for Project Management (APM) is delighted to announce that it has been shortlisted in three categories at the upcoming Association Excellence Awards.

The Association Excellence Awards salute, celebrate and encourage the vital work that associations, trade bodies, professional organisations and chartered institutes do for and on behalf of their members to ensure their voices are heard and their causes are championed.

APM has been shortlisted in the following categories:

Best Association Partnership or Collaboration for its Corporate Partnership programme

Best Association Virtual or Hybrid Event for the 2021 APM Project Management Awards

Best Association Newsletter, Blog, Online or Physical Publication (circulation over 20,000) for Project journal

Award winners will be announced on Friday 14th October at an awards ceremony at The Kia Oval, London.

Professor Adam Boddison, CEO of APM recently said:

“I’m delighted to see APM shortlisted for three categories at the Association Excellence Awards, it’s a fantastic achievement and testament to the great work we do and the exceptional people we have at APM.”

The full shortlist for the awards can be viewed here.