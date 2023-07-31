Association for Project Management
|Printable version
APM shortlisted at the Association Excellence Awards
APM is delighted to announce that it has been shortlisted in four categories at the Association Excellence Awards 2023 recognised as the most respected awards highlighting best practice and excellence amongst industry bodies, professional membership organisations, and trade unions in the UK and Europe.
APM has been shortlisted as a finalist in the following categories:
- Best Association Newsletter or Magazine (circulation 6,000 – 25,000) – Project Journal
- Best Association Team – HR and Facilities team
- Best Awareness Campaign or Advancement of a Cause – Women in Project Management campaign
- Best Longstanding Association Event (up to 800 attendees) – Women in Project Management Conference, featuring The Think Differently Summit
Professor Adam Boddison OBE, Chief Executive of APM recently said:
“Following the success of APM at last year’s Association Excellence Awards, we are delighted that we are shortlisted across multiple categories for this year’s awards. I would like to thank all those who have contributed to our entries this year, it’s a fantastic achievement and testament to the great work we do.”
The awards ceremony will take place at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms, London on Friday 3 November.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-shortlisted-at-the-association-excellence-awards-2/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
Nominations open for APM Volunteer Achievement Awards 202326/07/2023 10:20:00
Entries have officially opened for the Association for Project Management (APM) Volunteer Achievement Awards 2023.
APM responds to the Infrastructure and Projects Authority’s annual report on progress of the Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP)24/07/2023 13:20:00
The Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) sits at the heart of government and oversees some of the most complex, high risk and strategically significant projects and programmes in the UK.
Winning APM Research Fund applicants announced19/07/2023 10:20:00
Digital transformation, agile, and inclusion and diversity are among the topics that will be covered by upcoming research funded by Association for Project Management (APM).
2023 APM Trustee Elections - Nominations now open17/07/2023 13:20:00
We’re delighted to launch this year’s trustee ballot and are inviting Full and Fellow members to nominate themselves to serve on the APM Board.
World Youth Skills Day 2023: Skills for the future of projects14/07/2023 13:20:00
Changes in technology and working practices, means that younger generations will need to adapt to the changing skills requirements in an ever-changing world of work.
Consultation for 2025 edition of APM Body of Knowledge launched10/07/2023 10:10:00
Association for Project Management (APM) has launched its consultation to review the APM Body of Knowledge in preparation for the publication’s eighth edition in 2025.
APM welcome APMG as IPMA certification partner04/07/2023 10:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM), the chartered membership organisation for the project profession has welcomed APMG as its new certification partner for all IPMA (International Project Management Association) qualifications.
APM Body of Knowledge editor for 2025 edition announced03/07/2023 13:20:00
The Association for Project Management (APM) has announced that Professor Carl Gavin has been appointed editor of the APM Body of Knowledge 8th edition, which will launch in 2025.
Skills gap risks projects intended to benefit society, say half of project professionals across the built environment30/06/2023 13:20:00
Almost half (47%) of project professionals working across the built environment* believe skills shortages could impact the delivery of projects intended to deliver a social benefit, new research by APM has found.