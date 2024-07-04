Association for Project Management
|Printable version
APM shortlisted at the Memcom Excellence Awards 2024
Association for Project Management (APM) has been shortlisted in three categories at the upcoming Memcom Excellence Awards.
Memcom is a leadership network for the professional membership sector. Its annual awards celebrate innovation and creativity in the sector, shining a light on the achievements and hard work of membership organisations and individuals.
APM has been shortlisted in the following categories:
- Best Celebration Event – APM Project Management Awards 2023
- Best Social Media Presence
- The Memcom CEO Leadership Award – APM’s Chief Executive Officer, Professor Adam Boddison OBE
Winners will be announced on 26 September 2024 in London at an awards event focused on championing organisations that increase value for their profession and contribute to a better society.
See the full shortlist for the Memcom Excellence Awards
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-shortlisted-at-the-memcom-excellence-awards-2024/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
Actions that get results!04/07/2024 14:20:00
Fantastic inspiring event organised by the APM Midlands Network on 27 June 2024 in Birmingham, showcasing Marcia Philbin, Hon. DSc PhD FRSC CChem FAPM's journey which was attended by 50 delegates (approx.).
Q&A with APM's newest Honorary Fellow Hassan Chaudhury04/07/2024 11:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) is proud to announce that Hassan Chaudhury is the latest individual to receive an Honorary Fellowship.
Q & A with Sue Kershaw, President of APM27/06/2024 15:15:00
Sue Kershaw has served as APM’s first female President since 2019. With Sue’s support, APM has celebrated its 50th anniversary, surpassed 3,000 Chartered Project Professionals and successfully navigated challenges such as the pandemic.
How the Middle East is Transforming Project Management Globally27/06/2024 13:20:00
The Middle East is currently experiencing a period of rapid transformation, driven by ambitious national visions, megaprojects, and a focus on diversifying economies.
New Volunteer Delivery Group takes position to support APM Volunteers11/06/2024 11:15:00
APM has appointed volunteers from across the profession to join its newly introduced Volunteer Delivery Group (VDG).
Tenth SWWE Project Management Challenge Competition: Finals and Awards Night 2023/410/06/2024 12:10:00
On the evening of the 23 May 2024, around 120 excited sponsors, customers, mentors and team members packed themselves in to BAWA in Bristol for the tenth South Wales and West of England (SWWE) Network Project Management Challenge Finals and Awards Night with four down-selected teams competing for the Winner’s trophy.
APM and PMI qualifications recognised on future ChPP Pathway06/06/2024 12:20:00
Project professionals aspiring to Chartered Project Professional status now have more options open to them as more qualifications have become recognised by the Association for Project Management (APM).
Thank you, APM volunteers!03/06/2024 13:10:00
Association for Project Management (APM) is proud to have a diverse volunteer community that supports its work to develop and promote the project profession.
APM survey shows that 83% of SMEs have ‘concerning’ skills gap in project management31/05/2024 09:20:00
Over 80% of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) have been identified with skills shortages in project management and are facing calls to help tackle a lack of investment in training and upskilling, following a survey by APM.