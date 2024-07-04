APM shortlisted at the Memcom Excellence Awards 2024

Association for Project Management (APM) has been shortlisted in three categories at the upcoming Memcom Excellence Awards.

Memcom is a leadership network for the professional membership sector. Its annual awards celebrate innovation and creativity in the sector, shining a light on the achievements and hard work of membership organisations and individuals.

APM has been shortlisted in the following categories:

Best Celebration Event – APM Project Management Awards 2023

Best Social Media Presence

The Memcom CEO Leadership Award – APM’s Chief Executive Officer, Professor Adam Boddison OBE

Winners will be announced on 26 September 2024 in London at an awards event focused on championing organisations that increase value for their profession and contribute to a better society.

See the full shortlist for the Memcom Excellence Awards