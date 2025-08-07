Association for Project Management
APM shortlisted for awards
Association for Project Management (APM) has been shortlisted in multiple categories in three upcoming award ceremonies: The Third Sector Awards, Memcom Excellence Awards and Association Excellence Awards. APM is shortlisted in team and individual categories. Winners will be announced later in the year. These nominations recognise APM's commitment to the project profession and the support of its members and volunteers in helping the organisation fulfil its mission to advance the science, theory and practice of project and programme management for the public benefit.
Third Sector Awards
Taking place Friday 12 September, the Third Sector Awards recognise the outstanding work of the UK’s charities and the people who make it happen. It is also known for being the biggest awards celebration in the not-for-profit sector. APM has been shortlisted in the following category:
Unsung hero award – Caspar Bartington, Head of Commercial Partnerships
See the full shortlist for the Third Sector Awards
Memcom Awards
The annual Memcom awards recognise and celebrate innovation and creativity in the Professional Membership sector. With multiple awards across different categories, the Memcom Awards highlight everything from strategy to leadership, engagement to publications, and individual and team achievements. The ceremony will be taking place Thursday 25 September. APM has been shortlisted in the following categories:
Best Inclusivity Initiative – HR team
Team of the Year – Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Project team
The CEO Leadership Award – Professor Adam Boddison OBE
See the full shortlist for the Memcom Awards
Association Excellence Awards
Celebrating their tenth anniversary, the Association Excellence Awards celebrate the vital work that associations, trade bodies, professional organisations and chartered institutes do for and on behalf of their members to ensure their voices are heard and their causes are championed. Winners will be announced Friday 7 November. APM has been shortlisted in the following categories:
Best learning/professional development programme – Project Management Qualification (PMQ) relaunch
Best awareness campaign – 'Future Lives and Landscapes'
Best Association Team – PMQ Project team
Best Association Team – CRM Project team
Association Leader of the Year – Professor Adam Boddison OBE
See the full shortlist for the Association Excellence Awards
