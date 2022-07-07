Association for Project Management
APM shortlisted in Memcom Excellence Awards
Association for Project Management (APM) has been shortlisted in two categories at the annual Memcom Excellence Awards 2022.
The Memcom Excellence Awards recognise and celebrate innovation and creativity among professional bodies, membership associations and not-for-profit organisations.
APM is in contention for:
- 'Best Celebration Event of the Year' for the APM Project Management Awards 2021.
- 'Team of the Year (Membership Organisation)' for APM's Membership and Business Development Team.
Award winners will be announced on 29 September.
APM's Chief Executive, Professor Adam Boddison, said: “As the chartered body for the project profession, we’re committed to promoting the power of projects for good. I’m therefore delighted that the great work we do and the exceptional people we have at APM have been recognised by Memcom.
"To be shortlisted in not one but two categories at this year’s Memcom Membership Excellence Awards is a fantastic achievement and a reflection of all we do to represent our profession. We’re very much looking forward to the awards ceremony in September. There are many other excellent organisations in the running for these awards, so it’s an honour to be shortlisted with such company.”
The full shortlist for the awards can be viewed here.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-shortlisted-in-memcom-excellence-awards/
