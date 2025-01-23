Association for Project Management
APM survey finds generational differences around bringing new skills into the profession
New data has revealed the different generational preferences to bridging the skills gap in the project profession, as part of a survey by the Association for Project Management (APM).
The survey of 1,000 UK-based project professionals highlights the different ways that people in different age groups and sectors think about how best to address the profession’s skills gaps.
As part of the survey, respondents were asked what they felt were the best ways more project-related skills can be acquired by 2030. The top responses were:
- greater investment in training and skills development by region (selected by 30% of respondents)
- awareness campaigns that highlight employment opportunities in the region to people nationwide (30%)
- Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programmes (28%).
The results also reveal a clear generation divide in terms of how to address this issue. 42.86% of project professionals aged 18-24 selected awareness campaigns that highlight regional employment opportunities nationwide, while only 24.56% of those aged 55+ chose the same answer. Similarly, 35.09% of project professionals aged 55+ answered CPD programmes, with only 28.57% of those aged 18-24 selected the same.
Sarah Layzell, APM’s Digital Learning Manager, said:
“These survey results highlight a generational shift in the perception of the skills gap in the project profession. While quality training and CPD clearly remain important, project professionals under the age of 25 are much more interested than professionals aged over 55 in awareness campaigns that highlight employment opportunities. Understanding these preferences allows the profession to improve the way we engage with and recruit up-and-coming professionals to our organisations.
“Events like World Education Day serve as a reminder of the importance of creating inclusive learning opportunities that meet everyone’s needs. Bridging the generational divide is vital to building a more skilled and empowered project profession.”
*Figures for survey results rounded to nearest 1%
