Association for Project Management
|Printable version
APM survey shows that 83% of SMEs have ‘concerning’ skills gap in project management
Over 80% of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) have been identified with skills shortages in project management and are facing calls to help tackle a lack of investment in training and upskilling, following a survey by APM.
APM polled over 500 project professionals working for SMEs across all industry sectors in the UK and 83% agreed their employer needs to improve project skills across the workforce.
The skills gap also featured prominently when respondents identified the biggest challenges facing overall project growth across the SME sector. ‘Inadequate technology infrastructure’ was the most-selected option (by 35% of respondents), closely followed by ‘accessing enough people with the right project-related skills’ (33%). A lack of ‘investment in training/professional development’ and ‘understanding among employers or team leaders of future project skills needs’ were selected as being among the biggest challenges by 31%.
Soft skills were considered to be the most important for project delivery with 17% of respondents selecting team management leadership (15%), communication and interpersonal skills (15%), and adaptability/flexibility (14%).
When asked how their organisation can help improve its overall project skills, the most popular responses were training and upskilling existing employees (selected by 46% of respondents), recruiting more widely across different professions (45%), and greater awareness of project management as a profession (45%) and through apprenticeships (36%).
The survey also reveals that 70% of respondents think their employer does place value on training and developing or upskilling for project professionals’ while 88% said there is enough time and resources currently available at their SME to dedicate to project management training and development.
In terms of project management support across SMEs, over half (54%) of the survey respondents said they were the only project specialist within their organisation and 38% who said that their organisation has a dedicated project team.
Professor Adam Boddison OBE, Chief Executive of APM, said: “SMEs are the engine of UK growth with over 5.7 million driving innovation and productivity. But at the forefront of delivering growth and change for our economy and society are project professionals who need the right skills to provide solutions for tough challenges in real time.
“Our survey sheds vital light on the critical need for SMEs to prioritise investment in project management. While it is encouraging that most employers appear to realise the unique value of project professionals, it is concerning that 83% of respondents believe their SME needs to improve project skills at such a critical time with net zero, technology and global events disrupting business activity.
“As SMEs navigate an increasingly volatile business landscape, the need to manage projects effectively becomes ever more important for sustained growth and success. By taking action now to invest in project skills, SMEs can streamline their operations effectively and help ensure projects succeed.
“It can be a tricky balance for SMEs when funding is needed in other areas, but having skilled project professionals at the heart of your organisation increases efficiencies and mitigates losses. As our latest Golden Thread report demonstrates, demand for projects to be designed, managed and directed by skilled project managers has now become a fundamental need for organisations, whatever the size. As the chartered body for the profession, APM is committed to helping SME leaders across all sectors to overcome any barriers they may face to bridge the skills gap with support, qualifications and resources.”
The skills gap is defined as the disparity between skills employers need or find desirable and the skills current or future employees possess to meet job role demands. The term dates to the 1990s but long-standing concerns and challenges over the skills gap remain across all sectors, exacerbated by globalisation, technology and the need for more specialised skills.
APM’s recent Golden Thread Report 2024, conducted by PwC Research, found project management in the UK contributes £186.8 billion of annual gross value added (GVA) to the UK economy – a growth of over £30bn in the last five years.
The profession now employs an estimated 2.32 million full-time equivalent workers (FTEs), the report also found. It means 8.5% of the UK’s total FTEs are employed in project-related roles and the profession delivers over 9% of total UK GVA – a key measure of productivity.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-survey-shows-that-83-of-smes-have-concerning-skills-gap-in-project-management/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
APM Vice President discusses the future of the project Profession as he steps down from role30/05/2024 13:20:00
Paul Chapman, APM’s Vice President since 2020, will step down from the role at the end of May 2024. Paul’s involvement with APM has also seen him serve as a Board Trustee and volunteer.
APM's Response to the National Infrastructure Commission’s Infrastructure Progress Review17/05/2024 10:05:00
Responding to the National Infrastructure Commission’s Infrastructure Progress Review 2024, the Association for Project Management (APM) again called for an effective, long-term plan to deliver projects across the UK.
APM North West Conference 2024: Synergies Across Sectors16/05/2024 13:20:00
The APM North West Conference was an event organised by the APM North West Network, with the theme ‘Synergies Across Sectors’. The theme this year built upon last year's theme of Connecting Projects and People.
Collaborate to succeed on net-zero, expert urges public and private sector10/05/2024 13:20:00
Greater collaboration is needed across public and private sector when it comes to delivering major projects if net-zero ambitions are to be realised, a leading academic has claimed following new research.
Questions asked about the future of the project profession as APM Fellows discuss The Golden Thread01/05/2024 10:20:00
On the day that Association for Project Management (APM) launched its new research report The Golden Thread 2024, the organisation invited its Fellows to discuss the findings and ask questions about the profession’s future at its latest Fellows’ Forum.
Global research prompts call for project teams to integrate sustainability into decision-making25/04/2024 13:20:00
Green Project Management (GPM Global) has published a new report, Insights into Sustainable Project Management 2024, with input from APM, which shows how sustainability is perceived, integrated, and operationalised within organisations globally.
In a digital age, project professionals must place greater importance on human relationships19/04/2024 10:15:00
The adoption of artificial intelligence into industry is reshaping the project management landscape. The impacts of AI on project management are already being felt. MIGSO-PCUBED, a global consultancy in project, programme, and change management, is among the leaders when it comes to applying AI to projects. Their Intelligent Project Prediction tool leverages machine learning and analytics to predict how projects will perform.
APM North East Regional Network launches Project Management Challenge Finals Night18/04/2024 13:20:00
Participating teams and mentors from our North East Regional Network have been hard at work since November to conceptualise, plan and deliver projects as part of the region’s first ever Project Management Challenge competition.
Put digitalisation and sustainability at the core of academic curricula, project management educators urged16/04/2024 11:10:00
New approaches to teaching project management in universities are needed to ensure the profession will be able to address challenges like climate change and digital transformation, according to a leading academic.