APM Volunteer Delivery Group recruitment 2025: Volunteering as a VDG member

The Association for Project Management (APM) are recruiting for new volunteers to join the Volunteer Delivery Group (VDG). The VDG plays a crucial role within the APM volunteer offering, bringing a wealth of experience, support and guidance to fellow APM volunteers.

Members of the VDG are responsible for overseeing all volunteering initiatives, including Regional Networks, Interest Networks, mentors, education outreach and Task and Finish group activity. The VDG is also involved in identifying and appointing suitable volunteers for critical roles within the wider APM volunteer network, as well as in shaping the agenda of the bi-annual Volunteers’ Development Forum. With the VDG’s guidance and support, APM volunteers are positioned to make a significant and lasting impact on the project profession.

Mary Barber, member of the VDG since April 2024. She said: “I’m still in my first year but I’ve come across such a diversity of views and perspectives since I joined the VDG, I’ve learned so much more about the different facets of project management. As part of the VDG, I have an influence with APM’s volunteering initiatives, I’m able to challenge and drill down into how do we make Networks work and how do we get all these collective voices working together to create a better environment and a better outcome for projects and project managers.”

The VDG is made up of a diverse range of individuals, to ensure a broad range of insight and backgrounds are represented. Applications are open to any members who are a Full, Fellow or Honorary Fellow. Previous or current experience as a volunteer is desirable but it’s not an essential requirement. It is more important that the candidate is able offer the necessary insights and expertise required.

Onyekachi Onunoha, VDG member since April 2024, said: “Volunteering with the VDG has been intellectually rewarding for me. It offers a lot of benefits to the individuals and the project profession such as enhancing collaboration and innovation among volunteers and fostering growth. If you are contemplating volunteering with the VDG, think no further. You will have an enriching experience volunteering with the VDG. What greater joy would surpass contributing your quota to shaping the future of the project profession and support volunteers across the APM.”

Recruitment for roles within the VDG launched on 22 January 2025, with applications set to close on 24 February 2025. Apply to be a volunteer here.