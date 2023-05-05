APM Volunteering Achievements

The Association for Project Management (APM) is lucky to have the support of a huge community of volunteers, 800+ people eagerly getting involved in a variety of activities across the whole of the business.

Some volunteers dedicate time to being an APM Branch or Specific Interest Group (SIG) committee member, others write blogs, become an awards judge, review books, become a mentor, deliver webinars, or offer presentations to the next generation of project managers at universities and colleges. Longer projects, requiring more time include authoring a SIG guide, research projects or perhaps organising a conference.

During the last financial year, volunteers have engaged with over 14,000 project professionals, via volunteer led events alone. In addition to this, volunteers have also had an impact through:

Five Branch and SIG conferences

Numerous APM publications, blogs, news articles, whitepapers and SIG guides

70+ judges working with the events team, including events like the APM Awards and the Festival of Education and Research

APM marketing campaigns, which were supported by over 40 marketing ambassadors’

APM Research Advisory Group volunteers supported several research projects

The Mentoring Programme, supporting 250+ project professionals.

Thank you to all APM volunteers for your time, energy, dedication and boundless enthusiasm.

There is a lot of choice when it comes to volunteering, with something for everyone. For more information or to contact the volunteer team, please visit the APM Volunteer page.