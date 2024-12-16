Association for Project Management
|Printable version
APM welcomes announcement of ISCG restructure to improve competence within the build environment
The Industry Competence Steering Group (ICSG) announced a comprehensive restructure to enhance competence and safety standards across the built environment. Established in response to the Grenfell Tower Fire and subsequent Hackitt Review, ICSG has now transitioned to become a formal working group of the Industry Competence Committee (ICC) under the Building Safety Regulator (BSR), signalling a strategic shift towards more rigorous industry-wide competence frameworks.
This restructure will better cover the built environment's disciplines and support existing work across the industry. The new structure includes sector-led groups, key topic groups, and working groups. They currently bring together contributions from over 60 professional and trade bodies and 1500 individuals in the built environment, with membership of the sector led groups still growing.
Gill Hancock, Head of Technical Content at the Association for Project Management, also serves as Co-chair of the ICSG where she helped lead the restructure. Gill recently said:
“This is one of the biggest comings together across the built environment industry in terms of looking at competence, enabling people to access competence, and demonstrate this as required by the Building Safety Act. By having coverage across the industry from construction products through to demolition and disposal, including in occupation the industry is moving away from working in siloes and instead working together for safer outcomes.
“For project professionals, this will help get everyone talking same language, and projects should become more efficient and safer. It is part of the wider culture change that moves away from focussing on getting things done as quickly and cheaply as possible, instead shifting towards getting things right first time, meeting the functional requirements and keeping people safe.”
A link to the full ISCG press release can be found here.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-welcomes-announcement-of-iscg-restructure-to-improve-competence-within-the-build-environment/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
Interview with Senior Managers’ and Project Managers’ Guide to Critical Chain author René Nibbelke10/12/2024 16:20:00
There are many challenges that come with the planning and delivery of a project. Issues such as time wasting, project uncertainty and complexity can all contribute to what feels like an insoluble problem.
Experts explore most effective ways of leading different generations during APM Volunteer’s Development Forum06/12/2024 13:20:00
Bridging generational differences can foster better collaboration within projects, experts advised during a discussion held at Association for Project Management’s virtual Volunteer’s Development Forum.
The Big Interview: Donna Sinnick02/12/2024 13:20:00
Emma De Vita, Editor of Project, met with Donna Sinnick, Babcock International’s newly appointed Chief Delivery Officer, who’s job title is comparable to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) position in other organisations.
APM GBA Network Supports UCEM Hong Kong Symposium 202418/11/2024 16:20:00
The Association for Project Management (APM) Greater Bay Area (GBA) Network proudly supported the UCEM Hong Kong Symposium 2024, themed "Sustainability in the Built Environment."
Corporate Members, Higher Education Institutes, APM Local Members, and Local Project Professionals Gathering18/11/2024 13:20:00
APM GBA Network Hosts Successful Gathering with Industry Leaders on 12 November 2024.
How to deliver strategy through projects with integrated governance - knowledge webinar14/11/2024 13:20:00
In today’s complex organisational landscape, delivering on strategy is no longer just about managing projects.
APM secures top spot in the Best Companies to Work in the UK: Not for Profit’ sector12/11/2024 10:20:00
APM is delighted to have been recognised as the best Not for Profit organisation to work for in the Best Mid-Sized Companies to Work For 2024.
Procurement innovation on major programme helps build brighter future for students in Peru08/11/2024 13:20:00
The first Thursday in November is International Project Management Day. In Peru, an innovative collaboration is building a brighter future for the country’s young people.