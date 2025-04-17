Association for Project Management
APM welcomes Becky Wood as new CEO of the National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority
The National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority (NISTA) has announced the appointment of Becky Wood as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Becky Wood is currently a partner at the consultancy firm EY where she has worked since 2023, and previously served as a Commercial Advisor at the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA). Becky will formally take up her role as CEO in June 2025.
Her background includes a decade-long role at the Department for Transport, where she acted as senior responsible officer for major projects such as Crossrail, Thameslink and the Intercity Express Programme, and also has experience working internationally on public and private sector infrastructure projects in Australia and New Zealand.
As CEO, Becky will lead the newly merged NISTA – which comprises the expertise of two highly respected former bodies: the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) and the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC). This role is central to shaping the UK’s future infrastructure delivery, requiring deep expertise, cross-sector know-how, and a proven track record of delivering results while navigating challenging political landscapes.
Commenting on her appointment, Professor Adam Boddison OBE, Chief Executive of APM said:
“The creation of NISTA signalled a new chapter in Government project management. NISTA needs to continue to work to move away from the short-term thinking that has hindered project delivery. We want to see the authority continue to commit to the career paths set out by the IPA, with project experts focused on the policy development stages of projects, to ensure spending decisions are driven by benefits over innovation.
“NISTA requires strong direction – and Becky Wood brings an exceptional combination of front-line delivery experience, cross-sector credibility and strategic leadership. She has proven leadership in complex high-stakes programmes and infrastructure across the UK transport and international sectors.
“With the Government committed to a multitude of new projects, this appointment will be crucial to successful delivery. We look forward to working with her to champion good project management, and to ensure NISTA’s objectives can be delivered.”
Visit www.gov.uk/government/news/becky-wood-appointed-as-chief-executive-officer-of-nista for further details.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-welcomes-becky-wood-as-new-ceo-of-the-national-infrastructure-and-service-transformation-authority/
