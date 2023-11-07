APM wins at Association Excellence Awards 2023

APM is celebrating after Project – the official journal of APM – scooped the award for Best Association Newsletter or Magazine (circulation 6,000-25,000) at this year’s Association Excellence Awards, which took place at a prestigious awards ceremony in London on 3 November.

Project is circulated quarterly to APM members, and online for regularly updated news, blogs and content. The magazine covers the latest news, opinions and insights for those within the project community.

Project saw off tough competition from some of the UK’s most respected professional bodies to scoop the award. Runners up in the category were the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) which won the Silver Award and the Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals who took Bronze.

James Simons, Senior Content Development Manager at APM, on receiving the award yesterday said:

“We’re delighted to have won the award; Project continues to go from strength to strength with our digital and printed journal playing an important role in both our membership packages and member communications. Project is a real team effort, and everyone involved with the publication is extremely proud of this achievement.”

An Association Excellence Awards judge yesterday commented:

“The variety of subject matter and presentation makes this a really enjoyable and informative read, one which would encourage association membership growth. The judges felt it was more like a paid-for retail magazine than that of an association with a strong focus on the people behind the stories, which comes through well.”

APM was also shortlisted in three other categories at the awards including:

Best Association Team – HR and Facilities team

Best Awareness Campaign or Advancement of a Cause – Women in Project Management

Best Longstanding Association Event (up to 800 attendees) - Women in Project Management Conference, featuring The Think Differently Summit

The Association Excellence Awards have been run annually since 2015 and were founded to recognise the essential work that associations, trade bodies, unions and professional organisations conduct on behalf of their members. Attended by over 350 association executives each year, the awards are a trusted and reputable fixture in the calendar.