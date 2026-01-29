APM’s latest offering set to highlight excellence in training provisions across the profession

Association for Project Management (APM) has launched a new mark of excellence for learning and development content in the project profession: APM Endorsed.

This new signifier fills a long-standing gap across the profession by offering a clear and trusted acknowledgement that a learning provision’s project management content is relevant, transferable and reliable.

For organisations who offer in-house training, APM Endorsed provides certainty that their workforce is being trained consistently through qualifications and training, while staff benefit from a standardised language and approach that will underpin their chartered application once they’re ready.

APM Endorsed is open to any organisation or individual developing in-house or open learning provisions that cover the competences found in the APM Competence Framework but which don’t lead to a formal APM qualification to apply.

Commenting on the launch, APM’s Director of Education and Lifelong Learning, Jackie Martin, yesterday said:

“Learning and development isn’t a one size fits all approach and it’s great there are so many opportunities for developing project management skills; not just in our profession but in those that touch on project management too. “Through APM Endorsed, we aim to support the recognition of learning that aligns with the APM Competence Framework, helping learners and organisations build a knowledge base with consistent, relevant language and competences. In a market with many options, APM Endorsed provides clarity by highlighting content that is widely recognised and avoids siloed or narrowly defined approaches. It also aids learning and retention by embedding consistent language and approaches.”

Helen Grindley, Managing Director and early adopter of APM Endorsed said at Provek, said: “As a specialist in project management training, Provek has proudly maintained APM accreditation since 2001. Our clients place significant value on APM qualifications, and APM Endorsed was a natural progression to further strengthen our alignment with the profession’s leading body. Endorsement adds a level of credibility that APM brings as the Chartered body for the project profession.”

To find out more, explore our new APM Endorsed content.