Association for Project Management
|Printable version
APM’s response to the Government’s Levelling Up paper
A strong vision, a clear delivery roadmap and a project-centric approach are needed to deliver the changes required to 'level up' the UK, Association for Project Management (APM) has stated.
Commenting on the details contained in the newly published government white paper, Levelling Up the United Kingdom, APM's head of public affairs Andrew Baldwin recently said:
“While the headlines will focus on the 12 levelling up missions detailed in this paper, the Government has also referred to this initiative as a decade-long project. Whether or not new funding is available, the people charged with delivering these missions must use a project-centric approach, ensuring there is a strong vision for the benefits they intend to deliver and a clear roadmap for realisation of those benefits.
“As the chartered body for the project profession, APM believes that projects are the means for delivering positive, long-term, sustainable change. It is imperative that a long-term initiative such as this “decade long project” establishes clear goals and specific plans to achieve them.
“We need to see more detail on the proposed shift in power from Whitehall to local leaders, but there is an opportunity to re-evaluate how communities plan and deliver levelling up activity. More leaders are acknowledging the value of applying project-led approaches more broadly. Understanding of what constitutes a project is also changing. Work – whether at local government level or in a particular industry or sector - is being seen in terms of projects rather than 'tasks', with outputs, outcomes or benefits being delivered through planned change, balancing the constraints of time, cost and quality.”
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-s-response-to-the-government-s-levelling-up-paper/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
APM calls for employers to invest in skills through apprenticeships07/02/2022 16:43:00
Association for Project Management (APM) is calling on employers across industry sectors to invest in the better delivery of projects through project management apprenticeships schemes for their staff and new apprentices.
How HS2 is helping embed the learning legacy as an industry standard approach04/02/2022 10:20:00
Blog posted by: Karen Elson, 03 Feb 2022.
The emotional impact of Omicron on project professionals03/02/2022 16:20:00
The majority of project professionals have experienced stress or anxiety due to uncertainty caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant, Association for Project Management (APM) has found.
How a British company launched a green, clean hybrid rocket engine02/02/2022 10:20:00
Blog posted by: Annie Makoff-Clark, 01 Feb 2022.
Association for Project Management launches APM Mentoring01/02/2022 15:25:00
Association for Project Management (APM) has launched APM Mentoring, its latest online member exclusive benefit that will support the professional development of its members and enable the sharing of a diverse range of knowledge and experience across the profession.
APM Volunteering - ways to get involved webinar31/01/2022 16:20:00
Enlist, offer, present oneself, chip in, sign up. These are exactly what volunteering is: a fantastic opportunity to step into a role which you may not be able to do otherwise, meet people you would not have met otherwise, think and discuss things that you would not have discussed otherwise!
How chartered status can boost your career as a project professional, part 231/01/2022 10:20:00
Blog posted by: James Elliott, 28 Jan 2022.