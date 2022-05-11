APM’s response to the Queen’s speech

Association for Project Management (APM) has challenged the UK Government to harness the power of projects for social and economic benefit, following the Queen’s speech: the State Opening of Parliament.

The announcement of the new Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill has put the regeneration of the UK’s high street in the spotlight, but APM has urged the Government to also deliver the infrastructure, technology, communication and transport projects – among others – that will enable it to achieve its levelling up ‘missions’ by 2030. APM is also urging the Government not to miss the opportunity of the link between levelling up and sustainability, but to use the momentum of the recent COP26 climate change conference to level up in a sustainable way, to support net zero commitments.

Speaking after The Queen’s speech, Andrew Baldwin, Head of Public Affairs at APM, yesterday said: