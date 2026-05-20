Insolvency Service
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‘Appalling’ director banned for maximum 15 years after securing Covid loan for company which never traded
South London director disqualified for Bounce Back Loan abuse.
- Ademilson Nascimento secured £46,500 in Bounce Back Loan funds for a construction company which never traded
- His actions were described by the judge as “bluntly appalling”, “dishonest”, and “deliberate”
- Nascimento has been banned as a company director for 15 years, the maximum period possible
A South London man who secured Covid support funds for a construction firm which never traded has been disqualified as a company director for the maximum period of 15 years.
Ademilson Nascimento obtained a £46,500 Bounce Back Loan in July 2020 by falsely claiming that his Buildan Construction Ltd company had a turnover of £192,000.
The 53-year-old also failed to use the money for the economic benefit of his business as required under the terms of the scheme, because the company never traded.
Indeed, the company filed dormant accounts for 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Nascimento, of Ridgemount Close, was disqualified as a company director for 15 years at a hearing of the High Court in London on Tuesday 28 April.
His ban started on Tuesday 19 May.
He was also ordered to pay costs of £5,667.
Simon Gillett, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, yesterday said:
Ademilson Nascimento’s conduct was described by the judge as ‘bluntly appalling’ and it’s clear to see why.
His selfish actions caused real harm to the public purse and showed utter contempt for a scheme designed to support genuine businesses during the pandemic.
The Insolvency Service will not tolerate those who abuse their position as a company director, as this lengthy disqualification demonstrates.
Nascimento’s disqualification runs through until May 2041 and prevents him from being involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court.
Buildan Construction Ltd went into liquidation in April 2023 and was dissolved in December 2025.
Further information
- Ademilson Nascimento is of Ridgemount Close, London. His date of birth is 9 July 1972
- Buildan Construction Ltd (company number 11646552)
- Individuals subject to a disqualification order or undertaking are bound by a range of restrictions
- Directors can find information about their obligations and responsibilities at the Insolvency Service’s Director Information Hub
- Further information about the work of the Insolvency Service, and how to complain about financial misconduct.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/appalling-director-banned-for-maximum-15-years-after-securing-covid-loan-for-company-which-never-traded
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