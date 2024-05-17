Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APPC Leads on Roads Policing and Transport support annual RoadPeace week of action highlighting road deaths and injury
APCC Leads on Roads Policing and Transport, Lisa Townsend and Joy Allen, marked the annual RoadPeace Challenge 2024 (13-19 May)
“We are delighted to show our support for the fourth RoadPeace Challenge week of action as it aims to raise public awareness of the need to reduce the numbers killed and seriously injured on UK roads.
“RoadPeace’s charitable work in supporting bereaved people and helping them navigate police investigations, inquests and possible court proceedings is invaluable.
“Each day, on average, around five people die and hundreds are injured on our roads – an unacceptable toll that results from reckless driving or someone’s choice to get behind the wheel of a vehicle when they’re in no fit state to drive. Too many lives are being lost because of the “fatal four”: speeding, using a mobile device whilst driving, drink driving, and driving under the influence of drugs, the increase in which is of particular concern.
“All those who are taking part in the RoadPeace Challenge 2024 are to be celebrated for their efforts in making a stand against careless and unacceptable behaviour on the part of drivers, and we congratulate everyone who has contributed to already reaching, within the first 48 hours, this year’s target of collectively walking, running, cycling or horse riding 1,766 miles to honour the 1,766 people reported killed on the roads in 2022.”
Notes
- Lisa Townsend is Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey.
- Joy Allen is Police and Crime Commissioner for Durham.
- More information on the RoadPeace Challenge 2024 can be found here.
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/appc-leads-on-roads-policing-and-transport-support-annual-roadpeace-week-of-action-highlighting-road-deaths-and-injury/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC addictions substance misuse leads welcome plan to widen access to the overdose15/05/2024 12:10:00
APCC Addictions and Substance Misuse Leads, David Sidwick and Joy Allen, have welcomed the Department of Health and Social Care’s announcement that the government will expand the availability of the counter-overdose treatment, Naloxone.
APCC Mental Health Lead Marks The Start of Mental Health Awareness Week14/05/2024 10:20:00
APCC mental health lead Lisa Townsend, yesterday marked the start of mental Health Awareness Week (13-19 May).
PCC Elections Bring Increased Diversity in Policing Governance in England And Wales09/05/2024 13:20:00
The 2024 intake of those elected to hold policing publicly accountable in England and Wales is the most diverse since the role of Police and Crime Commissioner was created.
PCC elections bring increased diversity in policing governance in England and Wale08/05/2024 12:20:00
The 2024 intake of those elected to hold policing publicly accountable in England and Wales is the most diverse since the role of Police and Crime Commissioner was created. Following last week’s elections, of the 37 Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners (PFCCs), 13 are women – including the two first black women to be voted into office.
APCC Transparency Leads Respond to Home Secretary's Statement on Police Misconduct And Investigations26/03/2024 10:20:00
In response to a Written Ministerial Statement on police misconduct and investigations:
APCC Chair responds to Home Secretary's statement on police misconduct and investigations + review of the IOPC22/03/2024 16:15:00
APCC Chair, Donna Jones responded to the publication of the Home Secretary’s statement to Parliament on police misconduct and investigations, along with Dr Gillian Fairfield’s independent review of the Independent Office for Police Conduct
APCC responds to the announcement that new synthetic opioids have been banned by the government21/03/2024 10:25:00
APCC Addictions & Substance Misuse Leads, David Sidwick and Joy Allen responds to the announcement that new synthetic opioids have been banned by the government
APCC welcomes results of police week of action targeting county lines drugs supply operations21/03/2024 09:25:00
Two Gwent Police officers and one former officer will face gross misconduct proceedings following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the sharing of offensive WhatsApp messages.