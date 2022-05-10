Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Appeal for further information after man’s death following collision with Sussex Police vehicle
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is reviewing a large amount of video footage as its investigation continues into the death of 27-year-old Arthur Hoelscher-Ermert after he was struck by a Sussex Police vehicle in Peacehaven at around 11.10pm on Saturday 30 April.
Sadly, he was confirmed dead at the scene a short time later. Evidence we have gathered indicates that moments before the collision Mr Hoelscher-Ermert had got out of an Audi in Bramber Avenue after being pursued by a different police vehicle.
Our investigators have gathered dashcam and police body worn footage from the collision and the scene afterwards, and we are continuing to analyse that.
IOPC Regional Director Graham Beesley recently said:
“We have today met with Arthur’s family to update them on our inquiries and reassure them that a thorough and robust independent investigation will be carried out to establish what happened.
“We are aware of speculation and comment that Arthur may have been handcuffed immediately after the collision. In the police body worn video footage we have reviewed to date, we have not seen evidence that this was the case.
“We would reiterate our call for anyone who may have footage or witnessed anything relevant to our enquiries to come forward and speak with us. It could be vital in helping us to gain a full picture of what happened.”
Anyone with information is urged to call the IOPC on 0300 3035612 or email peacehavenrti@policeconduct.gov.uk(link sends e-mail) as soon as possible.
We have now advised the driver of the unmarked police car which Mr Hoelscher-Ermert was in collision with, that he is under criminal investigation for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving. He has not been arrested.
A criminal investigation does not necessarily mean that charges will follow. At the end of the investigation we will decide whether to refer a file to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider whether the officer should be prosecuted.
The officer, a police constable, will also be investigated for potential gross misconduct.
