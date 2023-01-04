Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Appeal for witnesses after fatal road collision in Liverpool
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for members of the public who may have witnessed a fatal collision between a police car and a pedestrian in Liverpool on 24 December to come forward to assist with its investigation.
We began our investigation following a mandatory referral from Merseyside Police, who notified us that a police car had been involved in the collision, just after 8pm on Saturday 24 December. Sadly, 22 year old Rachael Moore died at the scene.
IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said: “Our thoughts are with Ms Moore’s family and friends, and all those affected by this tragic incident on Christmas Eve. We have contacted her family to explain how our role and we will keep them updated as our inquiries progress.
“The information we have gathered so far indicates the officer involved was responding to an emergency call at the time and travelling down Sheil Road in the Kensington area.
“We ask anybody who witnessed the incident, or who was driving in the vicinity of the area at the time, especially if they have dashcam footage, to contact us.
“It is important in situations like this that there is a thorough and independent investigation to understand the circumstances that led to this happening. Coming forward to assist us will help us to provide Rachael’s family with the answers they need.”
Rachael’s family have issued the following statement: “We are fully supportive of the IOPC investigation and would please ask any witnesses to come forward to assist the IOPC with their enquiries into what happened to our daughter.”
IOPC investigators attended the scene on the evening the collision happened to begin gathering evidence. As part of the investigation, they will be speaking with any potential witnesses and would like people to come forward with any CCTV and dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call 03003035727 or email SheilRoad@policeconduct.gov.uk(link sends e-mail).
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/appeal-witnesses-after-fatal-road-collision-liverpool
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation under way into fatal police shooting in Carlisle22/12/2022 14:10:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into a fatal police shooting in Carlisle is progressing well.
West Mercia Police constable dismissed over inappropriate messages22/12/2022 12:10:00
A West Mercia Police officer was dismissed on 20th December after gross misconduct was found proven, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Met Police officer given final written warning relating to strip search of woman21/12/2022 14:05:00
A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer was given a final written warning yesterday (20 December) relating to the strip search of a woman in Lewisham, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Former Derbyshire Constabulary officer charged with misconduct in public office20/12/2022 09:10:00
A former Derbyshire Constabulary officer is due to appear in court following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed investigation conducted by Derbyshire Constabulary Counter Corruption Unit (CCU).
Investigation underway into man's death during contact with Essex Police19/12/2022 09:10:00
An investigation is underway by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the death of a man during contact with Essex Police last month.
Met Officer charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and GBH13/12/2022 09:10:00
A Metropolitan Police Service officer is due in court to face charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH), following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Dismissal rulings for six over inappropriate WhatsApp messages sent by police officers12/12/2022 12:25:00
A gross misconduct panel recently (Friday 9 December) made dismissal rulings for six serving and former police officers who were members of a WhatsApp group which exchanged racist, sexist and other offensive messages.
Investigation concludes into death of man in Thames Valley Police custody12/12/2022 09:10:00
An investigation into the care and attention given by Thames Valley Police (TVP) to a man who died in custody in 2021 found no evidence that police contributed to his death.
Investigation concludes into incident during Met’s traffic stop of 70-year-old in Bromley09/12/2022 10:05:00
We have concluded our investigation into an incident in Bromley, south-east London on 13 September 2021 during which a 70-year-old male motorist was arrested by Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers.