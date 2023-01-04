Appeal for witnesses after fatal road collision in Liverpool

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for members of the public who may have witnessed a fatal collision between a police car and a pedestrian in Liverpool on 24 December to come forward to assist with its investigation.



We began our investigation following a mandatory referral from Merseyside Police, who notified us that a police car had been involved in the collision, just after 8pm on Saturday 24 December. Sadly, 22 year old Rachael Moore died at the scene.



IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said: “Our thoughts are with Ms Moore’s family and friends, and all those affected by this tragic incident on Christmas Eve. We have contacted her family to explain how our role and we will keep them updated as our inquiries progress.



“The information we have gathered so far indicates the officer involved was responding to an emergency call at the time and travelling down Sheil Road in the Kensington area.



“We ask anybody who witnessed the incident, or who was driving in the vicinity of the area at the time, especially if they have dashcam footage, to contact us.



“It is important in situations like this that there is a thorough and independent investigation to understand the circumstances that led to this happening. Coming forward to assist us will help us to provide Rachael’s family with the answers they need.”



Rachael’s family have issued the following statement: “We are fully supportive of the IOPC investigation and would please ask any witnesses to come forward to assist the IOPC with their enquiries into what happened to our daughter.”



IOPC investigators attended the scene on the evening the collision happened to begin gathering evidence. As part of the investigation, they will be speaking with any potential witnesses and would like people to come forward with any CCTV and dashcam footage.



Anyone with information is asked to call 03003035727 or email SheilRoad@policeconduct.gov.uk(link sends e-mail).