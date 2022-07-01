Appeal for witnesses and footage following Met arrests at Abbey Wood

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses to come forward as it investigates an allegation of excessive use of force by Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers while arresting two youths at Abbey Wood.

The youths, both aged 16, were arrested in London, SE2, at around 9pm on Friday 10 June after officers responded to reports of a robbery.

Our investigation follows a mandatory referral from the force on 20 June.

IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem said:

“To assist with our investigation of the circumstances of the arrests and alleged use of force by officers, we would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened. “We are aware that footage of part of the arrest was posted on social media in the aftermath of the incident and would urge anyone who either has or knows of any footage that may have been recorded, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the IOPC on 0300 303 5619 or email abbeywood@policeconduct.gov.uk(link sends e-mail)