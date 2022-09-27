Appeal for witnesses following arrest by Northumbria Police in Newcastle

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses to come forward as it investigates the circumstances of an arrest of a man in Newcastle.

Northumbria Police were called to reports of a fight between a large group of people beside a bus stop at the junction of Fenkle Street and Westgate Road and officers attending arrested a man.

We received a mandatory complaint referral from the force after the man alleged the force used to arrest was excessive.

The incident took place at approximately 4.30am on Bank Holiday Monday 29 August 2022.

We are aware that a number of people witnessed the incident and would like to hear from anyone who did so.

IOPC Regional Director Thea Walton said: “To assist with our investigationinto the circumstances of an incident on Fenkle Street, Newcastle, we would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

“We are aware the incident may have been filmed by onlookers and would therefore urge anyone who either has or knows of any footage that may have been recorded, to contact us as soon as possible.

“It is vitally important the circumstances of the incident are subject to an independent investigation so we can fully understand what happened and impartially determine the facts.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the IOPC on 0300 303 5731 or email the IOPC at fenklestreet@policeconduct.gov.uk