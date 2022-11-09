Appeal for witnesses following Waltham Cross incident

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as our investigation continues into the circumstances leading up to the death of a man following contact with Hertfordshire Constabulary on Friday 7 October.

A 31-year-old man from Waltham Cross was pronounced dead at the scene in Eleanor Cross Road, Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire.

A post-mortem examination was held on Tuesday 18 October, and further tests have been requested. A date for an initial inquest hearing has yet to be set.

We have established that, shortly before 11pm on 7 October, Hertfordshire Constabulary officers received a call from the man asking for help from police. When police officers attended the man appeared to be in distress and he became unwell at the scene.

An ambulance was called and the man received treatment, but sadly died.

IOPC investigators attended the scene and the post-incident procedures, where initial accounts were given by the officers involved. We declared an independent investigation on the morning of 8 October.

IOPC regional director Graham Beesley said an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and examine the officers’ contact with the man before he died.

"We have spoken with the man’s family to explain our role and offer our condolences at this tragic time,” he said.

"Any time a person dies following police contact it’s important that a thorough, independent investigation is carried out.

"Our investigators are reviewing evidence including body worn footage and we want to speak with anyone who was in the area around Eleanor Cross Road between 10pm and midnight on 7 October and witnessed any of the incident."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the IOPC investigation team by emailing walthamcross@policeconduct.gov.uk(link sends e-mail)

The man’s family has asked for their privacy to be respected and for no contact by the media.