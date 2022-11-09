Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Appeal for witnesses following Waltham Cross incident
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as our investigation continues into the circumstances leading up to the death of a man following contact with Hertfordshire Constabulary on Friday 7 October.
A 31-year-old man from Waltham Cross was pronounced dead at the scene in Eleanor Cross Road, Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire.
A post-mortem examination was held on Tuesday 18 October, and further tests have been requested. A date for an initial inquest hearing has yet to be set.
We have established that, shortly before 11pm on 7 October, Hertfordshire Constabulary officers received a call from the man asking for help from police. When police officers attended the man appeared to be in distress and he became unwell at the scene.
An ambulance was called and the man received treatment, but sadly died.
IOPC investigators attended the scene and the post-incident procedures, where initial accounts were given by the officers involved. We declared an independent investigation on the morning of 8 October.
IOPC regional director Graham Beesley said an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and examine the officers’ contact with the man before he died.
"We have spoken with the man’s family to explain our role and offer our condolences at this tragic time,” he said.
"Any time a person dies following police contact it’s important that a thorough, independent investigation is carried out.
"Our investigators are reviewing evidence including body worn footage and we want to speak with anyone who was in the area around Eleanor Cross Road between 10pm and midnight on 7 October and witnessed any of the incident."
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the IOPC investigation team by emailing walthamcross@policeconduct.gov.uk(link sends e-mail)
The man’s family has asked for their privacy to be respected and for no contact by the media.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/appeal-witnesses-following-waltham-cross-incident
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC appealing for witnesses to police collision in Longstowe, Cambridgeshire08/11/2022 16:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses to a collision that happened in the Longstowe area of Cambridgeshire last Thursday (3 November), involving a police vehicle and a car – a Citroen DS3 – belonging to a member of the public. The incident occurred around 1.30 pm on the A1198.
Officers under investigation over discriminatory language while on duty08/11/2022 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun two investigations into the conduct of nine Civil Nuclear Constabulary officers who are alleged to have engaged in conversations of a racist, misogynistic, ableist and offensive nature while on duty.
Hertfordshire officers given final written warnings over contact with Christie Frewin prior to her murder07/11/2022 13:33:00
Two offices from Hertfordshire Constabulary have been given final written warnings following a gross misconduct hearing relating to their contact with Christie Frewin prior to her murder.
Investigation concludes following fatal police pursuit in Cheshire07/11/2022 09:10:00
Police officers who pursued a vehicle in Cheshire before it was involved in a fatal collision, acted in accordance with the relevant policies and procedures, an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation concluded.
Inquest concludes following police shooting of Yassar Yaqub04/11/2022 12:25:00
An inquest into the death of Yassar Yaqub, who was fatally shot by a West Yorkshire Police officer in 2017, has concluded that he was lawfully killed.
Statement in response to HMICFRS report into vetting, misconduct and misogyny in policing02/11/2022 14:20:00
IOPC Director General Michael Lockwood responds to HMICFRS report into vetting, misconduct and misogyny in policing
Former Devon & Cornwall Police officer would have been dismissed for inappropriate relationship28/10/2022 14:10:00
A former Devon & Cornwall Police officer would have been dismissed if he was still serving after gross misconduct was found proven at a force hearing, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Former West Yorkshire Police officer abused his position for a sexual purpose27/10/2022 11:20:00
A former West Yorkshire Police officer would have been dismissed without notice had he not already resigned for abusing his position to form a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman.
Investigation concludes following fatal police road traffic incident in Aylesbury25/10/2022 09:10:00
A Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer who was responding to an emergency call before his vehicle was involved in a fatal collision acted in accordance with the relevant policies and procedures, our investigation concluded.