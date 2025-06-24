APPG for Project Delivery - Opportunities for APM Corporate Partners to get involved and have their say

As part of a series of webinars for APM corporate partners and affiliates, Andrew Baldwin, APM’s Head of Policy and Public Affairs, hosted a session focusing on the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Project Delivery which launched in February. APM has been instrumental in taking the lead on the creation of the APPG which brings together MPs across all parties and peers within the House of Lords – including Chair, Henry Tufnell MP, and three Vice-Chairs, Llinos Medi MP, The Rt Hon Lord Lilley, and Lord Goddard of Stockport – and expert voices from the project profession The focus of the group is on improving the delivery of major projects that succeed and benefit society.

The APPG for Project Delivery is currently undertaking its first inquiry, on improving the delivery of national infrastructure projects. A report based on this inquiry – which will include evidence provided by APM Corporate Partners – will be published later this year, including a reception in the UK Parliament.

The APPG for Project Delivery Chair, Henry Tufnell MP, and three Vice-Chairs, Llinos Medi MP, The Rt Hon Lord Lilley, and Lord Goddard of Stockport. Nick Smallwood CBE, former Chief Executive of the IPA also attended the inaugural meeting.

During the webinar Andrew Baldwin yesterday said:

“The APPG has an ambitious work plan which will scrutinise project delivery and, through its inquiries and reports, will provide valuable insight and advice on better project delivery. We are currently looking to our members and Corporate Partners to help us as part of our current and upcoming inquires. We have already welcomed Jacobs, Costain, WSP, EDF and Rolls-Royce to meetings, and we are now looking for others to get involved including the second inquiry taking place in July. “APPG chair Henry Tufnell is interested in particular in hearing more about project management and delivery within healthcare, so we are looking for support in the evidence session about healthcare projects, including anyone who has worked on hospital construction or the new hospitals building programme for example - we are really interested to hear from you.” “The second APPG inquiry will take place later this year, and APM is keen to hear from Partners and Affiliates. What area of project management should we focus on as part of the inquiry? What issues do we need to deal with? What would you like government to commit to or change?”

During the session Corporate Partners also heard about other opportunities to get involved and help APM and its dedicated work in driving awareness of project management and project delivery for societal benefit, including roundtable evens, Government consultation responses, research reports – particularly helping address how academic research can be applied the real world -and being a panel member at an APM event, such those organised for the upcoming party conferences. There are many ways in which being an APM Corporate Partner can make a difference to projects and the wider profession.

