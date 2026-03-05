Application process for CLAAB Chair public appointment now live

The Deputy Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor has launched a process to appoint a new independent Chair for the Criminal Legal Advisory Board.

The CLAAB Chair provides independent leadership to the Board, guiding its advice to the Lord Chancellor on the operation and future development of criminal legal aid. The role involves steering discussions on market sustainability, data needs, and the impact of policy changes, as well as overseeing reports, recommendations and representing the Board externally.

The new Chair’s appointment follows the end of the tenure of HH Deborah Taylor, who has been leading the Board since 2023.

The competition for the role of CLAAB Chair is now live.

Applications can be made through the Public Appointment website.

The advert will remain open until 24 March 2026.