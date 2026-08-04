Applications now open for autumn leadership programmes and qualifications

We’re delighted to share two funded learning and development opportunities for people working across the homelessness sector this autumn.

We know the skills, knowledge and commitment of people working across our sector are not always recognised, and that finding funding for learning and development can be challenging. That's why we're pleased to offer a new round of leadership programmes and professional qualifications, with funded places available across both.

Open to staff at every stage of their career, from frontline worker to CEO, these programmes support people to build skills, confidence and knowledge. Our leadership programmes focus on developing people and leadership skills, while our qualifications strengthen professional knowledge and practice.

Leadership Programmes

Our ILM-recognised leadership programmes help participants build the confidence, skills and self-awareness needed to lead effectively.

Applications are now open for:

Starting in late September, programmes include interactive workshops, Action Learning Sets, peer learning, networking opportunities, and optional coaching and mentoring.

A limited number of funded places are available thanks to support from MHCLG and the City Bridge Foundation.

Qualifications

Applications are also open for our nationally recognised qualifications, also starting in late September, designed to build professional knowledge and strengthen practice across homelessness services:

These qualifications help frontline staff, outreach workers and managers build their knowledge, strengthen their practice and gain recognised professional qualifications.Thanks to MHCLG funding, one funded place per organisation is available for each qualification.

Apply Now

Applications for all leadership programmes and qualifications close on 1 September.

Visit the programme pages for full details, eligibility criteria and application information.

Explore our leadership programmes and apply

Explore our qualifications and apply