techUK
|Printable version
Applications now open for G-Cloud 13
On Wednesday 9 March, Crown Commercial Service (CCS) launched the application process for this much-anticipated agreement between government and suppliers of cloud services.
G-Cloud 13, which will replace G-Cloud 12, will continue to enable UK central government departments and all other public sector bodies to purchase cloud-based computing services such as hosting, software and cloud support, including many of-the-shelf, pay-as-you-go cloud solutions. And the following changes are being introduced:
- Improved terms and conditions, with greater inclusion for the provision of day-rate cloud support and services.
- Inclusion of the latest procurement policies, including social value and prompt payment.
Previously divided into three lots, G-Cloud 13 will also have an additional lot 4 for further competition for Cloud Support Services for larger, more complex requirements. Indeed, the product types are as follows:
- Lot 1 Cloud Hosting (PaaS, IaaS) – cloud platform or infrastructure, which allows buyers to deploy, manage and run software, and provision and use processing, storage or networking resources.
- Lot 2 Cloud Software (SaaS) – applications which are accessed over the internet and hosted in the cloud.
- Lot 3 Cloud Support – to help set up and maintain cloud software or hosting services.
- Cloud Migration Planning
- Set Up and Migration
- Security Services
- Quality Assurance and Performance Testing
- Training
- Ongoing Support
- Lot 4 Cloud Support – Further Competition – the scope of this lot is the same as Lot 3 but is designed for larger, more complex requirements procured through further competition.
The scope and application process for Lots 1–3 remain unchanged, and suppliers can apply for any combination of the four lots.
The G-Cloud 13 agreement will run for 12 months, with an option to extend for a further 12 months; and the framework call-off term has changed to 36 months, with an optional 12-month extension.
This intention is for G-Cloud 13 to provide access to multiple suppliers and cloud services, including a high number of SMEs; a quick and easy route to market; access to the latest cloud technologies and innovation; and improve pricing via further competition for Cloud Support Services in Lot 4.
Important dates to know for G-Cloud 13
- Applications open – Wednesday 9 March 2022
- Clarification questions close – Thursday 14 April 2022
- All clarification answers are published – Thursday 28 April 2022
- Applications close – Wednesday 18 May 2022
- Intention to Award – Friday 26 August 2022
- Standstill period ends – Tuesday 6 September 2022
- Award – Wednesday 7 September 2022
- Expected agreement start day – Thursday 8 September 2022
Lot 4 (note some dates are different):
- Invitation to Tender (ITT) opens – Wednesday 9 March 2022
- Clarification questions close – Thursday 14 April 2022
- All clarification answers are published – Thursday 28 April 2022
- Tender submission deadline – Wednesday 18 May 2022
- Intention to Award – Monday 10 October 2022
- Standstill period ends – Thursday 20 October 2022
- Award – Friday 21 October
- Expected agreement start day – Monday 24 October 2022
You can find the tender documents for Lots 1-3 here and the tender documents for Lot 4 here.
How to apply to G-Cloud 13 lots 1,2 or 3
Already sell on G-Cloud 12?
You will still need to apply on G-Cloud 13 – all G-Cloud 13 services will be removed when G-Cloud 13 is live. You can reuse your G-Cloud
New supplier? You’ll need to create an account on the Digital Marketplace to apply
How to submit a tender for G-Cloud 13 lot 4
You can submit your tender using the Crown Commercial Service eSourcing tool. Please note that if you are an existing supplier, you will NOT be able to reuse your G-Cloud 12 service and declaration documents for lot 4.
You can find out more about applying to the G-Cloud 13 framework here.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/applications-now-open-for-g-cloud-13.html
Latest News from
techUK
CMA publishes new advice on sustainable consumer and competition law14/03/2022 14:20:00
New advice published 14 March outlines the need for consumer and competition law to be environmentally reoriented.
Government confirms reforms to planning laws to improve mobile connectivity11/03/2022 11:25:00
The UK Government has published its response to a consultation on proposed changes to planning laws which aims to extending and improving mobile coverage across the country, particularly in rural areas.
Aerospace: human intervention and collaboration in AI and cyber security10/03/2022 16:25:00
Human/machine teaming is an emerging, but critical, research area in autonomy. Deploying any type of autonomous system first requires a big-picture view regarding technical robustness, safety, and governance – who can access data, how to team humans and machines, and build interfaces.
Britain’s first ‘smart’ prison to drive down crime10/03/2022 11:25:00
Prison designed from top to bottom with smart technology to cut crime and protect the public.
Secretary of State sets out plans for Health Reform in the 2020s09/03/2022 11:25:00
Yesterday, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, set out his vision for the country’s health reform agenda in the 2020s and beyond.
D-Wave and Forschungszentrum Jülich Launch First European Commercial Quantum Computer08/03/2022 16:25:00
Guest blog: Allison Schwartz, Vice-President, Global Government Relations and Public Affairs Leader at D-Wave writes on the announcement of the first commercial quantum computing system in Europe, marking the expansion of practical quantum computing in the region.
House of Lords Industry and Regulations Committee publishes Net Zero Transition Report08/03/2022 10:10:00
New report entitled “The net zero transformation: delivery, regulation and the consumer”, released March 4 poses some difficult questions for the government’s Net Zero Strategy.
BT Director to lead group in developing techUK’s Local Digital Capital Index07/03/2022 11:25:00
techUK is delighted to announce Professor Kerensa Jennings, Group Director of Digital Impact at BT, as the Chair of techUK’s new Local Digital Capital Working Group.
techUK joins global industry in raising concerns over India’s new Data Protection Bill (DPB)04/03/2022 16:25:00
techUK, together with several other organization from different regions, co-signed a letter on India’s Data Protection Bill (DPB) and more specifically on India’s Joint Parliamentary Committee Report.