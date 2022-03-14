Applications now open for G-Cloud 13

On Wednesday 9 March, Crown Commercial Service (CCS) launched the application process for this much-anticipated agreement between government and suppliers of cloud services.

G-Cloud 13, which will replace G-Cloud 12, will continue to enable UK central government departments and all other public sector bodies to purchase cloud-based computing services such as hosting, software and cloud support, including many of-the-shelf, pay-as-you-go cloud solutions. And the following changes are being introduced:

Improved terms and conditions, with greater inclusion for the provision of day-rate cloud support and services.

Inclusion of the latest procurement policies, including social value and prompt payment.

Previously divided into three lots, G-Cloud 13 will also have an additional lot 4 for further competition for Cloud Support Services for larger, more complex requirements. Indeed, the product types are as follows:

Lot 1 Cloud Hosting (PaaS, IaaS) – cloud platform or infrastructure, which allows buyers to deploy, manage and run software, and provision and use processing, storage or networking resources. Lot 2 Cloud Software (SaaS) – applications which are accessed over the internet and hosted in the cloud. Lot 3 Cloud Support – to help set up and maintain cloud software or hosting services.

Cloud Migration Planning

Set Up and Migration

Security Services

Quality Assurance and Performance Testing

Training

Ongoing Support

Lot 4 Cloud Support – Further Competition – the scope of this lot is the same as Lot 3 but is designed for larger, more complex requirements procured through further competition.

The scope and application process for Lots 1–3 remain unchanged, and suppliers can apply for any combination of the four lots.

The G-Cloud 13 agreement will run for 12 months, with an option to extend for a further 12 months; and the framework call-off term has changed to 36 months, with an optional 12-month extension.

This intention is for G-Cloud 13 to provide access to multiple suppliers and cloud services, including a high number of SMEs; a quick and easy route to market; access to the latest cloud technologies and innovation; and improve pricing via further competition for Cloud Support Services in Lot 4.

Important dates to know for G-Cloud 13

Lots 1, 2 and 3:

Applications open – Wednesday 9 March 2022

Clarification questions close – Thursday 14 April 2022

All clarification answers are published – Thursday 28 April 2022

Applications close – Wednesday 18 May 2022

Intention to Award – Friday 26 August 2022

Standstill period ends – Tuesday 6 September 2022

Award – Wednesday 7 September 2022

Expected agreement start day – Thursday 8 September 2022

Lot 4 (note some dates are different):

Invitation to Tender (ITT) opens – Wednesday 9 March 2022

Clarification questions close – Thursday 14 April 2022

All clarification answers are published – Thursday 28 April 2022

Tender submission deadline – Wednesday 18 May 2022

Intention to Award – Monday 10 October 2022

Standstill period ends – Thursday 20 October 2022

Award – Friday 21 October

Expected agreement start day – Monday 24 October 2022

You can find the tender documents for Lots 1-3 here and the tender documents for Lot 4 here.

How to apply to G-Cloud 13 lots 1,2 or 3

Already sell on G-Cloud 12?

You will still need to apply on G-Cloud 13 – all G-Cloud 13 services will be removed when G-Cloud 13 is live. You can reuse your G-Cloud

New supplier? You’ll need to create an account on the Digital Marketplace to apply

How to submit a tender for G-Cloud 13 lot 4

You can submit your tender using the Crown Commercial Service eSourcing tool. Please note that if you are an existing supplier, you will NOT be able to reuse your G-Cloud 12 service and declaration documents for lot 4.

You can find out more about applying to the G-Cloud 13 framework here.