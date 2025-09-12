Welsh Government
|Printable version
Applications now open for Welsh Government Community Facilities Programme
Community groups across Wales can now apply for Welsh Government grants of up to £25,000 to improve or develop local facilities.
The Community Facilities Programme supports voluntary and community organisations to make physical improvements to buildings or buy equipment that benefits local people. The aim is to help create fairer opportunities, strengthen local networks, and support spaces that bring people together.
Since 2015, the programme has funded nearly 500 projects, with more than £70 million invested in community spaces across Wales.
One recent example is Parc yr Esgob in Abergwili, Carmarthenshire, which received £300,000 towards the cost of restoring a historic walled garden. The funding is helping transform the site into a welcoming space for everyone. The largest greenhouse will become a multi-purpose area for community activities, including healthy cooking sessions using garden-grown produce. The other greenhouses will support horticultural learning and plant growing.
Tywi Gateway Trust Project Manager, Louise Austin, said:
Restoring the walled garden at Parc yr Esgob isn’t just about preserving heritage, it’s about drawing inspiration from the past to create a new, community focused and sustainable place. With support from the Welsh Government’s Community Facilities Programme, we’re bringing this historic space back to life to grow food, share skills, and connect with nature and one another. We’re deeply grateful for the funding helping turn a forgotten corner of our past into a thriving part of our future.
Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, visited the site on Wednesday 10th September and said:
Parc yr Esgob is a brilliant example of what can happen when a community comes together to reimagine a local space. The project reflects local pride, need and ambition, turning a forgotten space into a welcoming place for everyone.
Our investment isn’t just about buildings; it’s about the people who use them. We know how important it is to have spaces close to home where people can take part in activities, get support and feel part of something. That’s why we’re backing community-led ideas like this, creative, practical and rooted in place.
Applications are now open for grants under £25,000. Larger grants of up to £300,000 will open from 1 October. The programme is open to community-led organisations including registered charities, community groups and social enterprises.
More information, including how to apply, is available at Community Facilities Programme.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/applications-now-open-welsh-government-community-facilities-programme
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Exports programme boosts business revenues by £60 million12/09/2025 14:05:00
A successful Welsh Government business support programme has boosted the revenues of participating businesses by more than £60 million through exporting, with a further 15 companies now chosen to accelerate their export potential and grow further through international trade.
Wales’s disused coal tip safety Bill becomes law at Big Pit ceremony11/09/2025 17:20:00
Landmark legislation to address the safety issues caused by Wales’s mining past has today received Royal Assent, becoming law.
Free kids’ entry to Cadw sites to mark Owain Glyndŵr Day10/09/2025 09:05:00
Many cultural sites, castles and monuments across Wales will be free for children to visit next Sunday (14 September) to mark Owain Glyndŵr Day.
Welsh Government wants to hear your views on updating tax laws09/09/2025 09:25:00
People are being asked how they think Wales should manage changes to tax laws in the future.
Help protect Wales’s past for future generations08/09/2025 14:05:00
Residents who live near historic buildings and heritage sites in Wales are being urged to report suspicious behaviour following a recent spate of vandalism and heritage crime incidents.
Diagnostic equipment upgrade in West Wales05/09/2025 14:05:00
£481,000 of Welsh Government funding will upgrade Withybush General Hospital’s gamma camera system to boost diagnostics.
Former children’s commissioner to chair Wales-wide assessment of maternity and neonatal services05/09/2025 09:15:00
Former children’s commissioner Sally Holland will chair the independent assessment of all maternity and neonatal services in Wales.
Procurex Wales 202504/09/2025 14:05:00
Procurex Wales 2025 takes place on Tuesday 4 November at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff.