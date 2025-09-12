Applications now open for Welsh Government Community Facilities Programme

Community groups across Wales can now apply for Welsh Government grants of up to £25,000 to improve or develop local facilities.

The Community Facilities Programme supports voluntary and community organisations to make physical improvements to buildings or buy equipment that benefits local people. The aim is to help create fairer opportunities, strengthen local networks, and support spaces that bring people together.

Since 2015, the programme has funded nearly 500 projects, with more than £70 million invested in community spaces across Wales.

One recent example is Parc yr Esgob in Abergwili, Carmarthenshire, which received £300,000 towards the cost of restoring a historic walled garden. The funding is helping transform the site into a welcoming space for everyone. The largest greenhouse will become a multi-purpose area for community activities, including healthy cooking sessions using garden-grown produce. The other greenhouses will support horticultural learning and plant growing.

Tywi Gateway Trust Project Manager, Louise Austin, said:

Restoring the walled garden at Parc yr Esgob isn’t just about preserving heritage, it’s about drawing inspiration from the past to create a new, community focused and sustainable place. With support from the Welsh Government’s Community Facilities Programme, we’re bringing this historic space back to life to grow food, share skills, and connect with nature and one another. We’re deeply grateful for the funding helping turn a forgotten corner of our past into a thriving part of our future.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, visited the site on Wednesday 10th September and said:

Parc yr Esgob is a brilliant example of what can happen when a community comes together to reimagine a local space. The project reflects local pride, need and ambition, turning a forgotten space into a welcoming place for everyone. Our investment isn’t just about buildings; it’s about the people who use them. We know how important it is to have spaces close to home where people can take part in activities, get support and feel part of something. That’s why we’re backing community-led ideas like this, creative, practical and rooted in place.

Applications are now open for grants under £25,000. Larger grants of up to £300,000 will open from 1 October. The programme is open to community-led organisations including registered charities, community groups and social enterprises.

More information, including how to apply, is available at Community Facilities Programme.