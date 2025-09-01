Ofcom
|Printable version
Applications open for Community Radio Fund 2025/26
Ofcom is today inviting eligible radio stations to apply for awards from the Community Radio Fund 2025-26.
The Community Radio Fund is a grant program established to support the sustainability and growth of Ofcom-licensed community radio stations. These stations are not-for-profit and aim to serve specific communities with local programming and social benefits. It is allocated by DCMS and managed by Ofcom.
The total amount available over the course of 2025-26 is £901,742 which includes £900,000 allocated from DCMS and £1,742 in returned funds.
Due to the significant increase in funding, Ofcom will administer one round of funding rather than the usual two. This is to allow applicants more time to prepare, and to ensure efficiency in the process.
Grants are only available for Ofcom-licensed community radio stations in the UK, broadcasting on AM, FM, or via a Community Digital Sound Programme licence on a digital radio multiplex.
We encourage all applicants to read the guidance notes carefully before submitting an application. These can be found on the Community Radio Fund page.
Applications will close at 5pm on Sunday 5 October 2025. We expect the Community Radio Fund Panel to meet in early January 2026 to consider the applications received.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/tv-radio-and-on-demand/community-radio/applications-open-for-community-radio-fund-2025-26
Latest News from
Ofcom
Ofcom investigates Duplanto Ltd under online safety age check rules29/08/2025 09:25:00
Ofcom has announced that it is investigating Duplanto Ltd, which runs a porn site, in relation to compliance with new age-check requirements under the Online Safety Act.
Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints revealed08/08/2025 16:15:00
Yesterday we published the latest figures for complaints we’ve received about the UK’s main landline, mobile broadband and pay-TV providers.
Protecting people from online suicide and self-harm material08/08/2025 13:20:00
In the latest in a series of explainers on specific online harms, Ofcom sets out what online service providers operating in the UK need to do to protect people from suicide and self-harm content.
Ofcom investigates 34 porn sites under new age-check rules01/08/2025 10:25:00
Ofcom has launched investigations into the compliance of four companies – which collectively run 34 pornography sites – with new age-check requirements under the UK’s Online Safety Act.
Further findings from our latest look at the UK’s media habits31/07/2025 13:15:00
Ofcom yesterday published their latest research looking at the media habits of people in the UK, which highlights audiences’ media use and attitudes towards different platforms.
£18m in refunds and credits for BT customers following Ofcom enforcement30/07/2025 10:25:00
BT has been required to refund or credit £18 million to customers, following enforcement action by Ofcom.
Online age checks must be in force from tomorrow24/07/2025 16:15:00
Sites and apps which allow harmful content must protect children from accessing it from the end of this week, Ofcom has warned, as the deadline approaches for tech firms to comply with new rules
Online age checks must be in force from tomorrow24/07/2025 15:15:15
Sites and apps which allow harmful content must protect children from accessing it from the end of this week, Ofcom has warned, as the deadline approaches for tech firms to comply with new rules.