Applications open for Community Radio Fund 2025/26

Ofcom is today inviting eligible radio stations to apply for awards from the Community Radio Fund 2025-26.

The Community Radio Fund is a grant program established to support the sustainability and growth of Ofcom-licensed community radio stations. These stations are not-for-profit and aim to serve specific communities with local programming and social benefits. It is allocated by DCMS and managed by Ofcom.

The total amount available over the course of 2025-26 is £901,742 which includes £900,000 allocated from DCMS and £1,742 in returned funds.

Due to the significant increase in funding, Ofcom will administer one round of funding rather than the usual two. This is to allow applicants more time to prepare, and to ensure efficiency in the process.

Grants are only available for Ofcom-licensed community radio stations in the UK, broadcasting on AM, FM, or via a Community Digital Sound Programme licence on a digital radio multiplex.

We encourage all applicants to read the guidance notes carefully before submitting an application. These can be found on the Community Radio Fund page.

Applications will close at 5pm on Sunday 5 October 2025. We expect the Community Radio Fund Panel to meet in early January 2026 to consider the applications received.