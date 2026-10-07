Attorney General's Office
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Applications open for next Director of the Serious Fraud Office
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- Serious Fraud Office
The Attorney General has announced applications are open for a new Director to lead the Serious Fraud Office.
Applications for a new Director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) are now open, as announced today by the Attorney General, Ellie Reeves KC MP.
The SFO plays a pivotal role in the UK’s fight against serious and complex economic crime, investigating and prosecuting the most serious cases of fraud, bribery and corruption.
The Attorney General Ellie Reeves KC MP said:
Economic crime is a growing threat to our prosperity and national security, and it risks the UK’s reputation as a safe place to do business.
The next Director of the SFO will play a crucial part in the government’s determination to combat serious financial crime and hold perpetrators to account.
They will lead a multi-disciplinary organisation, deciding which cases to investigate and prosecute, and work closely with partners across law enforcement, government and international agencies to deliver justice for victims. I encourage anyone who feels they have the skills, experience and motivation to take on this crucial task to apply.
The SFO is a non-ministerial department headed by the Director and is a specialist investigating and prosecuting authority that tackles the top-level of serious or complex fraud, bribery, and corruption in England and Wales, and Northern Ireland.
The SFO is independent in its casework decision-making, including whether or not to open an investigation or to prosecute a case.
This role is being offered as a five-year fixed-term appointment, with the possibility of extension for a maximum of an additional two years.
The closing date for application is 23:55, Friday 30 October.
Alongside the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Government Legal Department (GLD), and His Majesty’s Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate (HMCPSI), the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is one of four public bodies sponsored by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO).
Notes to editors
- For further information about the role or application process visit Civil Service Jobs
- The Attorney General’s Office is overseeing the recruitment process for the new director of the Serious Fraud Office.
- The Attorney General’s Office has commissioned executive search specialists Saxton Bampfylde to assist with the recruitment process. Saxton Bampfylde was appointed via the Crown Commercial Framework, RM6290.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/applications-open-for-next-director-of-the-serious-fraud-office
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