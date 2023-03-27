Attorney General's Office
Applications open for next SFO Director
The Attorney General announces launch of the recruitment to appoint a new SFO Director.
Applications for a new Director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is now open the Attorney General has announced.
Current Director, Lisa Osofsky, confirmed last year that she will stand down at the end of her five-year term in August 2023.
Attorney General Victoria Prentis KC MP said:
This role provides a unique opportunity to be at the forefront of the UK’s fight against economic crime. The next Director will lead the SFO in its mission to fight serious financial crime, deliver justice to victims, and protect the UK’s reputation as a safe place to do business.
We welcome applications from anyone who has the skills, experience, and purpose to grip the unrivalled opportunities and challenges the role provides.
The SFO is a non-ministerial department headed by the Director and is a specialist investigating and prosecuting authority that tackles the top-level of serious or complex fraud, bribery, and corruption in England and Wales, and Northern Ireland.
The SFO is an operationally independent prosecuting body. It is responsible for making decisions on whether an investigation should be opened and ultimately if a case should be prosecuted.
The role is being offered as a five-year fixed-term appointment, with the possibility of extension for a maximum of an additional 2 years, and the closing date for applications is Tuesday 25 April 2023.
Alongside the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Government Legal Department (GLD), and His Majesty’s Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate (HMCPSI), the SFO is one of four public bodies sponsored by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO).
