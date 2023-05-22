Applications open for schools to take part in the next youth engagement programme

The Environment and Climate Change Committee is offering secondary schools, sixth form colleges, and further education colleges the opportunity to work with the Committee by applying for its youth engagement programme for 14-18 year olds.

Background

To find out how your school can help the Committee investigate issues related to the environment, and to apply, follow the link above. A full list of ground rules and expectations can be found on the application page.

Six schools from around the UK will be selected, and the successful schools and colleges will work with the committee for a year. The programme will include; virtual sessions with committee Members to discuss committee work and inquiries, the opportunity to advise the committee on what questions to ask Government Ministers during inquiries, and a visit from the Chair of the Committee.

During last year’s successful pilot programme, schools and colleges from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, contributed to the Committee’s high-profile report 'Mobilising action on climate change and environment: behaviour change'.

Baroness Parminter, Chair of the Environment and Climate Change Committee recently said:

“This unique and exciting opportunity assists the work of the Committee in holding the Government to account and ensure environment and climate change targets are met. “As the students who took part in last year’s engagement programme demonstrated, young people are passionate about the environment and have the intuition to press the Government on the key issues facing our planet.”

Further information