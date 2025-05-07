Applications open to bring 25 top tech minds into government, to accelerate AI-driven growth and modernise public sector

Applications are open for a new round of government fellowships aimed at bringing 25 leading technologists and scientists into public service.

Year-long government placements will see Britain’s best and brightest advise on policy and build tech for public services

Science and tech experts will focus on driving the use of AI, bolstering tech and research policy, and driving innovation in the public sector – helping deliver a productive and agile state to drive the Plan for Change

Fellows will bring deep technical expertise from industry and academia into government and return with first-hand experience of how it works, strengthening ties between government and the UK’s world-leading R&D sector

Leading scientists, technologists, and innovators are being urged to take up fixed-term positions within Government to drive economic growth and deliver on our Plan for Change with emerging technology.

With 25 places available, experts will have the opportunity to complete 12-month, part-time secondments as part of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) Fellowship. They will help make the UK an AI powerhouse and strengthen our digital and cyber resilience, as well as secure leadership in semiconductors, advancing quantum technologies, and champion digital inclusion.

By shaping national strategies, DSIT Fellows will address pressing policy challenges and ensure innovation delivers tangible benefits for citizens and businesses, driving a more secure, inclusive, and digitally empowered society.

The Fellowship offers a unique bridge between government and the tech ecosystem – bringing expertise into policymaking and giving top talent a front-row seat at the heart of national decision-making.

Science Minister Lord Vallance said:

This is how we open up government – by bringing together the UK’s leading scientific and technological talent to directly shape policy and drive the innovation at the heart of our Plan for Change. By harnessing expertise across academia and industry, we are embedding expert knowledge to tackle key challenges – from strengthening digital resilience to ensuring the UK leads in AI and quantum technologies. This Fellowship creates a lasting partnership between government, academia, and business to unlock new solutions, accelerate progress, and drive long-term growth – ensuring science and innovation remain central to shaping our economy and society.

With applications closing on 3rd June, the DSIT Fellowship is offered as a secondment and is open to professionals who are currently employed and who are affiliated with partners including the Royal Society, Royal Academy of Engineering, Academy of Medical Sciences, techUK, IET and the British Standards Institute.

Fellows will gain rare access to government decision-making, professional development, and powerful cross-sector networks. Organisations benefit too – with secondees returning equipped with new insights, connections, and strategic experience.

Alex Casson, Current DSIT Fellow and Professor of Biomedical Engineering, University of Manchester, said:

The DSIT Fellowship has been a great opportunity to be embedded in the civil service. It has let me see how policy and advice teams work, and how science is put at the heart of decision making. This is in a ‘hands on’ manner; I’m not an observer. I’m part of the team and working with others on a wide range of different emerging technology topics. I’ve learnt a huge amount about how academic advice is commissioned, and used, within government, and the many ways in which academics can engage with government. I’ll take these learnings with me when I go back to my home institution and think about potential policy impacts of my work in electronic engineering.

Placements span four core themes:

AI – from deepfake threats to AI for science, regulation and adoption

Technology – including semiconductors, digital standards, and telecoms resilience

Futures Thinking – including quantum, climate security, and space policy

Public Sector Innovation – from digital inclusion to commercial innovation and science capability

This is the third cohort of the Fellowship, building on the success of the Expert Exchange Programme and previous Science and Technology Fellowship pilots. Previous Fellows have gone on to shape major government strategies and returned to their organisations with powerful new insights – showing the lasting impact of this cross-sector exchange.

It comes as part of a major push to almost double the number of civil servants in digital roles – bringing top tech minds into government to drive innovation and deliver smarter public services.

Applications close 3 June 2025. Full details, including a brochure about the DSIT Fellowship is available here.