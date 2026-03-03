Welsh Government
Apply now: Sustainable Farming Scheme opens for Welsh farmers
Welsh farmers will be able to apply for the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) for the first time, as the Single Application Form (SAF) opened yesterday, 2 March 2026.
The SAF window runs from 2 March to 15 May 2026. Through it, farmers can notify the Welsh Government whether they're claiming SFS or the Basic Payment Scheme.
Farmers considering joining the SFS are strongly encouraged to start their application early. Starting early allows time to resolve any queries before the 15 May deadline.
If field data needs updating — such as correcting land boundaries — farmers must do this through the Manage My Land process before submitting their SAF.
Farmers should familiarise themselves with the Universal Actions that apply to their business. Many are already carrying out relevant actions, including soil testing, benchmarking and habitat management, but there is still plenty of time to complete the Universal Actions throughout the year.
Farmers can check habitats and other land features on their SFS map on RPW Online.
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, yesterday said:
This is a landmark moment for Welsh farming and I’d like to thank everyone who has helped us reach this milestone. The Sustainable Farming Scheme rewards farmers for the work they do to care for our land and environment while producing food sustainably. I encourage every eligible farmer to start their application early — the support is there, and so is the time.
Further details of the Optional and Collaborative layers will be published by the end of March 2026, helping farmers plan their next steps. Applications for many Optional and Collaborative Actions will not open until later in the year.
Full key information and dates and applications for the SFS Universal Layer are available at Single Application Form
Sustainable Farming Scheme: key messages (February 2026)
