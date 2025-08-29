‘Apply soon' to Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme urges Assembly Committee

An Assembly Committee is urging anyone eligible to apply ‘as soon as possible’ to a scheme making payments to those injured during the Troubles - before it closes next year.

As the fourth anniversary of the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme’s (TPDPS) founding approaches, the Committee for the Executive Office is calling on anyone who has permanent physical or psychological injuries related to the Troubles to check if they qualify for payment.

Paula Bradshaw MLA, Chair of the Executive Office Committee said: “This scheme, set up in 2021, will only accept applications for another 12 months until 31 August 2026.

“Its aim is to acknowledge the serious harm caused to those living with permanent disabilities caused by a Troubles-related incident.

“I am calling on anyone who thinks they – or a loved one - might be eligible for the scheme to find out more and submit an application as soon as they can. This will allow adequate time for their claim to be processed before the closing date.

“The Victims’ Payments Board is an independent body which manages the scheme and you can make an application using the online portal on its website or by downloading an application form. You can also request a hard copy of the application form.

“The payments are intended to recognise the permanent physical or psychological injuries that were caused by Troubles-related incidents in the UK or Europe between 1 January 1966 and 12 April 2010. The financial support on offer can range from £2,000 to £10,000 per year and is determined by the level of permanent disablement.

“Living with a permanent disablement can have a huge impact on family and loved ones as they often take on round-the-clock caring roles. The scheme recognises that coping with serious injuries can take a financial toll on individuals and their families and payments can help with costs.

“There are also welfare officers in support organisations who can provide free advice on the process and help you complete the application form – so please check the Board’s website at Victims' Payments Board and find out if you are eligible to apply.”

More information on the Scheme as well as an FAQ and contact details for support organisations can be found on the Victims’ Payments Board website.