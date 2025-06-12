Apply to join the Attorney General’s Senior Treasury Counsel (Civil) Group

Applications to join the Attorney General’s Senior Treasury Counsel (Civil) Group are now open

The Attorney General is creating a new Senior Treasury Counsel (Civil) Group (STCG) and is seeking applicants from both barristers and solicitors (with relevant Higher Court Advocacy qualifications) who have been appointed as King’s Counsel with regular advocacy experience.

This is an exciting opportunity to be involved in a new approach to the strategic management of the government’s civil litigation and most significant cross-cutting legal issues.

Members of the Group will share responsibility with the First Treasury Counsel in co-ordinating and providing strategic direction on the most significant litigation affecting government, shaping the way that the government handles its litigation and consequently, influencing the development of civil law.

Members will also have an important role in providing legal leadership to the Attorney General’s Civil Panel Counsel, supporting the Treasury Solicitor in monitoring and developing the performance of junior panel counsel.

The Attorney General seeks KCs with a vision for how the group could operate and a clear understanding of the value they could individually bring to it.

The introduction of this group sits alongside proposed changes to the role of the First Treasury Counsel, principally by relaxing the current requirement that the postholder undertakes work exclusively for government.

Subject to any necessary transitional arrangements, STCG members will be expected to make available the time necessary to perform their new role and to prioritise and be available for government work.

Given the nature of the role and the access to sensitive information it will necessarily afford, for the duration of their appointments, the government would regard the acceptance by the FTC or members of the STCG of instructions to undertake work against central government as potentially giving rise to a conflict of interest, requiring the prior approval of the Treasury Solicitor.

Application

To obtain more details about the role and the application process, we recommend reading our Information for Candidates document (MS Word Document, 90.7 KB)

Please submit an application via Gatenby Sanderson.

Completed applications must be submitted by noon on Thursday 3 July 2025.

If you have any queries, please feel free to get in touch via Julie.Myers@gatenbysanderson.com.