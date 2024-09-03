Government Legal Department
Apply to the Attorney General’s Civil Regional Panel Counsel 2024
Apply by Thursday 10 October
Applications for the Attorney General’s Civil Regional Panel Counsel are now open!
If you are a barrister or a solicitor with Higher Rights of Audience, this is your opportunity to get involved in some of the most high-profile cases on behalf of government.
The Attorney General is seeking to appoint new members to the Regional A, B and C panels.
Members of the Regional A Panel deal with the most complex cases and generally have 10 years advocacy experience.
Members of the Regional B Panel deal with substantial cases and will be instructed where knowledge and experience of a particular field is required. Members typically have between 5- and 10-years advocacy experience.
Members of the Regional C Panel will generally be expected to have at least two years’ experience in actual practice.
To encourage applications from across the 5 circuits we are hosting a range of Information evenings (ODT, 28.8 KB) across the country throughout September:
Bristol, Wednesday 4 September
Leeds, Monday 9 September
Manchester, Thursday 12 September
Cardiff, Monday 16 September
Applications must be submitted by midday on Thursday 10 October.
For more details access the information for Panel Counsel candidates (ODT, 49.5 KB) or FAQs (ODT, 50.1 KB), head to the dedicated pages or get in touch via email: panelcounsel@governmentlegal.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/apply-to-the-attorney-generals-civil-regional-panel-counsel-2024
