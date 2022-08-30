Ministry of Justice
Appointment of 2 legal members of the Civil Procedure Rules Committee
The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Ben Roe and Virginia Jones as legal members of the Civil Procedure Rules Committee.
The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Ben Roe and Virginia Jones as legal members of the Civil Procedure Rules Committee (CPRC) for 3 years commencing 10 June 2022.
The CPRC is the statutory body that governs the practice and procedure to be followed in the Civil Division of the Court of Appeal, the High Court, and the County Court.
The appointment of legal members of the CPRC are made by the Lord Chancellor Appointments after consulting the Master of the Rolls and the relevant professional body.
Appointments are regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments and recruitment processes comply with the Governance Code on Public Appointments.
Biographies
Ben Roe is a solicitor who is the Lead Knowledge Lawyer for Baker McKenzie’s Global Disputes and Compliance Group, responsible for knowledge management and training for litigation, arbitration and compliance lawyers. He is a member of the Association of Litigation Professional Support Lawyers and the Quality Assurance Board overseeing the Witness Intermediary Scheme.
Virginia Jones is the Head of Learning, Knowledge and Development at Stewarts Law, London. She is a solicitor with over ten years’ client-facing experience in general commercial disputes and a further ten in a ‘knowledge’ setting, helping to ensure civil disputes lawyers remain up to date on and able to apply current law, procedure and best practice. Virginia is also a committee member of the London Circuit Commercial Court Users Group.
