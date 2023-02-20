Appointment of 8 Court Examiners

The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Naomi Candlin, Richard Cole, Catherine Doran, Alison Green, Matthias Kelly KC, Andrew J McLoughlin, Lucinda Orr, and Frederico Singarajah as Court Examiners for 5 years from 1 March 2023.

Naomi Candlin is a barrister, mediator and Deputy District Judge sitting on the Midlands Circuit. She has been a Court examiner since 2017.

Richard Cole is a barrister who practices from Chambers in Cardiff but appears in courts across England and Wales. He specialises in litigation on behalf of Government and is on the Attorney General and Welsh Government A panels.

Catherine Doran is a Chancery barrister of 15 years’ call. She specialises in insolvency, commercial and property disputes. Catherine was on the Attorney General’s panel of counsel for 5 years and was recently called to the Bar of Trinidad and Tobago.

Alison Green is a barrister practising from 2 Temple Gardens. She has a commercial practice specialising in insurance and reinsurance law. She was a Deputy Judge in the Upper Tribunal (Administrative Appeals Chamber) and has experience of acting both as an arbitrator and mediator.

Matthias Kelly KC is a practising Barrister and has been admitted as an Attorney at the New York Bar and the US Federal Bar. He is also a Senior Counsel in Ireland. He is a former Chairman of the Bar of England and Wales. He has extensive experience of Cross-Border and International litigation, including taking depositions in large, complex, and multi-party cases.

Andrew McLoughlin qualified as a solicitor in 1984 and has dealt with all manner of Civil and Criminal litigation matters. He sits as a Recorder in the County and Crown Courts and higher rights of audience. He has significant experience in dealing with cases remotely.

Lucinda Orr is an employed barrister and a Partner in disputes specialist law firm, Enyo Law LLP. She specialises in International Commercial Litigation, Banking Litigation and Civil Fraud work. She has particular expertise in Letters of Request from the United States. She is a Bencher of her Inn of Court, serves on the Management Committee for the Bar Council of England and Wales, and is the Co-Chair of the Bar Representation Committee.

Frederico Singarajah is a barrister and arbitrator specialising in international dispute resolution from Gatehouse Chambers, London. As well as his practice, he is leads courses with Gray’s Inn, the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and University College London.

The appointment of Court Examiners is made by the Lord Chancellor under rule 34.15 of the Civil Procedure Rules.

The appointment of Court Examiners is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments and recruitment processes comply with the Cabinet Office Governance Code on Public Appointments.