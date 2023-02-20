Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Appointment of 8 Court Examiners
The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of 8 Court Examiners for 5 years from 1 March 2023.
The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Naomi Candlin, Richard Cole, Catherine Doran, Alison Green, Matthias Kelly KC, Andrew J McLoughlin, Lucinda Orr, and Frederico Singarajah as Court Examiners for 5 years from 1 March 2023.
Biography:
Naomi Candlin is a barrister, mediator and Deputy District Judge sitting on the Midlands Circuit. She has been a Court examiner since 2017.
Biography:
Richard Cole is a barrister who practices from Chambers in Cardiff but appears in courts across England and Wales. He specialises in litigation on behalf of Government and is on the Attorney General and Welsh Government A panels.
Biography:
Catherine Doran is a Chancery barrister of 15 years’ call. She specialises in insolvency, commercial and property disputes. Catherine was on the Attorney General’s panel of counsel for 5 years and was recently called to the Bar of Trinidad and Tobago.
Biography:
Alison Green is a barrister practising from 2 Temple Gardens. She has a commercial practice specialising in insurance and reinsurance law. She was a Deputy Judge in the Upper Tribunal (Administrative Appeals Chamber) and has experience of acting both as an arbitrator and mediator.
Biography:
Matthias Kelly KC is a practising Barrister and has been admitted as an Attorney at the New York Bar and the US Federal Bar. He is also a Senior Counsel in Ireland. He is a former Chairman of the Bar of England and Wales. He has extensive experience of Cross-Border and International litigation, including taking depositions in large, complex, and multi-party cases.
Biography:
Andrew McLoughlin qualified as a solicitor in 1984 and has dealt with all manner of Civil and Criminal litigation matters. He sits as a Recorder in the County and Crown Courts and higher rights of audience. He has significant experience in dealing with cases remotely.
Biography:
Lucinda Orr is an employed barrister and a Partner in disputes specialist law firm, Enyo Law LLP. She specialises in International Commercial Litigation, Banking Litigation and Civil Fraud work. She has particular expertise in Letters of Request from the United States. She is a Bencher of her Inn of Court, serves on the Management Committee for the Bar Council of England and Wales, and is the Co-Chair of the Bar Representation Committee.
Biography:
Frederico Singarajah is a barrister and arbitrator specialising in international dispute resolution from Gatehouse Chambers, London. As well as his practice, he is leads courses with Gray’s Inn, the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and University College London.
The appointment of Court Examiners is made by the Lord Chancellor under rule 34.15 of the Civil Procedure Rules.
The appointment of Court Examiners is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments and recruitment processes comply with the Cabinet Office Governance Code on Public Appointments.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/appointment-of-8-court-examiners
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Nightingale Courts to remain open to boost capacity and speed up justice17/02/2023 11:20:00
Nightingale Courts across England and Wales are being kept open for another year to reduce waiting times and deliver swift justice for victims.
Recruitment drive to toughen parole scrutiny with more ex-police officers and detectives16/02/2023 12:25:00
Dozens more former police officers and detectives with experience of managing dangerous offenders will be recruited as part of plans to toughen up the parole system.
Addiction crackdown sees huge rise in prisoners getting clean10/02/2023 13:20:00
Thousands of prisoners are getting clean thanks to a doubling of drug-free wings in jails as the government’s war on addiction steps up a gear.
Phillip Bowen and Duwayne Brooks appointed as members of the Youth Justice Board07/02/2023 12:15:00
The Secretary of State for Justice has announced the appointments of Duwayne Brooks OBE and Phillip Bowen as members of the Youth Justice Board.
Construction job drive gives prisoners tools to turn away from crime06/02/2023 10:15:00
Construction firms have pitched up in prisons across England and Wales for the latest major drive to match offenders with jobs in sectors facing skill shortages and cut crime.
Thousands more victims to avoid trauma of courtroom cross-examination under plans to boost barrister fees01/02/2023 09:10:00
Vulnerable victims in up to 4,600 cases involving crimes including sexual abuse and rape will be able to avoid giving their evidence in a full courtroom every year according to new estimates from the Ministry of Justice.
Update on changes to transgender prisoner policy framework25/01/2023 16:10:00
Further information on the changes we are making to our transgender prisoner policy framework.
Data governance panel formed to improve use of court and tribunals data25/01/2023 11:15:00
A senior data governance panel will provide independent expert advice on the use of justice data across courts and tribunals.