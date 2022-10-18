10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Appointment of Bishop of Liverpool
Her Late Majesty The Queen approved the nomination of The Right Reverend Dr John Perumbalath, Area Bishop of Bradwell, for election as Bishop of Liverpool.
Her Late Majesty The Queen approved the nomination of The Right Reverend Dr John Perumbalath, Area Bishop of Bradwell, for election as Bishop of Liverpool, in succession to The Right Reverend Paul Bayes following his retirement.
Background
John hails from the ancient Syrian Christian community in Kerala, India, and trained for ministry at Union Biblical Seminary, Pune. He worked as a youth worker for university students and as a theological educator before his ordination in the Diocese of Calcutta, Church of North India.
He was Curate at St John’s Church, Calcutta, from 1994 and was appointed Vicar at St James’ Church in 1995. John then served as Vicar of St Thomas’ Church in 2000, as well as Chaplain at St Thomas’ Secondary School.
In 2002, John moved to the UK and was appointed Associate Rector at St George’s Church, Beckenham, in the Diocese of Rochester. He then served as Team Vicar of Northfleet and Rosherville in addition to Diocesan Advisor for Thames Gateway Regeneration. In 2008, he was appointed Vicar at All Saints Perry Street and served also as Diocesan Urban Officer.
John was appointed Archdeacon of Barking in 2013, in the Diocese of Chelmsford, and took up his current role as Area Bishop of Bradwell in 2018. He chairs the Churches Refugee Network for Britain and Ireland and is the Church of England’s lead bishop for Churches Together in Britain and Ireland.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/appointment-of-bishop-of-liverpool-18-october-2022
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
Political Peerages 202217/10/2022 13:20:00
The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring the following Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life.
PM press conference opening remarks: 14 October 202214/10/2022 15:20:00
Prime Minister Liz Truss's opening remarks at today's press conference.
G7 Leaders' joint statement on Ukraine12/10/2022 10:20:00
Joint statement agreed between G7 leaders following their meeting this afternoon.
Appointment of Dean of Canterbury11/10/2022 16:10:00
Her Late Majesty The Queen approved the nomination of The Very Reverend Dr David Monteith, Dean of Leicester, for election as Dean of Canterbury.
PM call with President Zelenskyy11/10/2022 12:20:00
Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy yesterday afternoon.
G7 leaders to meet following Putin’s Kyiv bombardment11/10/2022 11:20:00
Prime Minister Liz Truss will join a virtual gathering of G7 leaders and President Zelenskyy today.
Prime Minister welcomes ‘powerful show of solidarity’ at European leaders’ meeting07/10/2022 16:20:00
Prime Minister Liz Truss met European leaders at Prague summit in show of unity against Russian aggression.