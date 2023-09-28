10 Downing Street
Appointment of Bishop of Peterborough: 28 September 2023
The King has approved the nomination of The Right Reverend Deborah Sellin, Suffragan Bishop of Southampton, for election as Bishop of Peterborough, in succession to The Right Reverend Donald Allister, following his retirement.
Background
Deborah was educated at St Andrew’s University and trained for ministry on the Southern Theological Education and Training Scheme. She served her title at St Saviour’s, Guildford, and was ordained Priest in 2008.
Deborah was appointed Vicar of St John the Baptist Wonersh with Blackheath in the Diocese of Guildford in 2010 and was additionally appointed Area Dean for the Deanery of Cranleigh in 2015. She became an honorary Canon of Guildford Cathedral in 2018.
In 2019 Deborah took up her current role as Suffragan Bishop of Southampton, in the Diocese of Winchester and, since 2021, has additionally served as the Acting Diocesan Bishop of Winchester.
