Appointment of Chair for Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust
A new Chair has been appointed to the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust (WAST) for a term of four years.
Colin Dennis was chosen by the Minister for Health and Social Services as the preferred candidate following an open and fair competition and will take up the role from the 1 October 2022, subject to the relevant pre-employment security checks.
Mr Dennis’ extensive experience working with the NHS in England as well his experience establishing, and leading Boards will be fundamental to his new role as WAST Chair.
Mr Dennis attended a Pre-appointment Hearing held by the Health and Social Care Committee on the 29 June 2022. The Committees report concluded that “Based on his performance and responses to questioning at the pre-appointment hearing, we believe the Welsh Government’s preferred candidate, Colin Dennis, is suitable for appointment to the post of chair of the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust.”
This role is remunerated at £43,326 per annum, based on 14.5 days per month.
This appointment has been made in accordance with the Governance Code on Public Appointments. All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. However, in accordance with the original Nolan recommendations, there is a requirement for the political activity of appointees (if any declared) to be published. No political activity has been declared.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/appointment-chair-welsh-ambulance-services-nhs-trust
