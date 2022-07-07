Appointment of Chief Entrepreneur

Embedding entrepreneurship in the economy.

A key commitment in the National Strategy for Economic Transformation has been achieved with the appointment of Mark Logan as the Chief Entrepreneur.

The new role will ensure entrepreneurship is embedded in the economy, and that partnerships with industry and investors are prioritised and strengthened.

The Chief Entrepreneur is expected to be in post for an initial term of two years and will act as a senior advisor to the Start-up Nation Programme, which was established to deliver the NSET recommendations on entrepreneurship and the remaining recommendations of the Scottish Tech Ecosystem Review (STER). The Chief Entrepreneur will also support the work of the forthcoming Stewart Review of women in enterprise.

While in post, Mr Logan’s remit includes:

engaging closely with Scotland’s existing community of start-up founders, entrepreneurship programmes and the small business community to ensure that policy development and implementation is strongly focused on meeting the needs of business

ensuring that entrepreneurship is instilled in the education and skills systems with clear routes established to setting up a business

supporting increased diversity and inclusion in business start-up and scaling

acting as a public advocate for the Start-Up Nation Programme

advising Ministers on an entrepreneurial first approach within the public sector

advising Ministers on the longer-term structure and focus of the role, based on learning accumulated during the first term

Announcing the appointment during a visit to the Inverness Creative Academy, Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said:

“The appointment of a Chief Entrepreneur will ensure entrepreneurship is instilled within the Scottish Government and future policy making.

“Mark Logan will be a brilliant asset to the Scottish Government, we’ve already drawn on his expertise in developing the STER report and enhancing Scotland’s tech credentials. Now we are ready to take this to the next level and ensure entrepreneurial thinking and skillsets are enshrined in the curriculum and across the public, private and social enterprise sectors.

“As we look beyond the pandemic we must be ready to seize the economic opportunities that come with achieving net-zero and becoming a fairer country. The National Strategy for Economic Transformation is clear - embedding an entrepreneurial mind set across the economy will be key to achieving our economic goals and I look forward to working closely with Mark on this.”

Chief Entrepreneur Mark Logan said:

“I am looking forward to building upon my existing role with the Scottish Government, working in partnership with our business community to boost entrepreneurialism across the economy.

“There are so many innovative, creative enterprises across Scotland, and part of the task ahead is to provide the best possible environment in which they can thrive. A still greater opportunity is to free the untapped entrepreneurial potential of our people, and to ensure that every citizen has equal access to that opportunity.”

Background

Mark Logan has been instrumental in the success of multiple start-ups, including as Chief Operating Officer of Skyscanner, one of Europe's most successful technology companies. He is already an adviser to the Scottish Government on technology policy and is the author of the Scottish Tech Ecosystem Review.

Mr Logan was selected as the Chief Entrepreneur following consideration of evidence on a list of acclaimed professionals with a proven entrepreneurial background.