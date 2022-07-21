Appointment of Independent Member to Digital Health and Care Wales

Eluned Morgan, Minister for Health and Social Services, yesterday announced the appointment of Marilyn Bryan-Jones as Independent Member to Digital Health and Care Wales.

This appointment will run from 14 July 2022 to 13 July 2026.

Digital Health and Care Wales was established under the provision of the National Health Service (Wales) Act 2006. Digital Health and Care Wales is responsible for changing the way health and care services are delivered. As a national organisation and a Special Health Authority we are providing leadership, support and collaboration to support the new geography of health and care in Wales.

Members of Digital Health and Care Wales are paid £9,360 per annum reflecting a time commitment of 4 days per Month.

All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. However, in accordance with the original Nolan recommendations, there is a requirement for the political activity of appointees (if any declared) to be published.

This individual has not carried out any political activities in the last five years and does not hold any other Ministerial appointments.