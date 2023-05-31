Appointment of lay member to the Civil Procedure Rule Committee

The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Elisabetta Sciallis as a lay member of the Civil Procedure Rule Committee.

The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Elisabetta Sciallis as a lay member of the Civil Procedure Rule Committee for 3 years from 1 June 2023.

The Civil Procedure Rule Committee (CPRC) is the statutory body that governs the practice and procedure to be followed in the Civil Division of the Court of Appeal, the High Court, and the County Court.

This appointment was made by the Lord Chancellor after consulting the Lord Chief Justice.

Appointments to the CPRC are regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments and recruitment processes comply with the Governance Code on Public Appointments.

Biography

Ms Sciallis is a Principal Policy Advisor in Consumer Rights for Which?; a role she has held since 2022. Prior to this, she worked as an Executive for the UK European Consumer Centre at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute and, as a qualified lawyer with 18 years’ experience in commercial and consumer law, she has also lectured at Brunel University.