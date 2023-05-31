Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Appointment of lay member to the Civil Procedure Rule Committee
The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Elisabetta Sciallis as a lay member of the Civil Procedure Rule Committee.
The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Elisabetta Sciallis as a lay member of the Civil Procedure Rule Committee for 3 years from 1 June 2023.
The Civil Procedure Rule Committee (CPRC) is the statutory body that governs the practice and procedure to be followed in the Civil Division of the Court of Appeal, the High Court, and the County Court.
This appointment was made by the Lord Chancellor after consulting the Lord Chief Justice.
Appointments to the CPRC are regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments and recruitment processes comply with the Governance Code on Public Appointments.
Biography
Ms Sciallis is a Principal Policy Advisor in Consumer Rights for Which?; a role she has held since 2022. Prior to this, she worked as an Executive for the UK European Consumer Centre at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute and, as a qualified lawyer with 18 years’ experience in commercial and consumer law, she has also lectured at Brunel University.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/appointment-of-lay-member-to-the-civil-procedure-rule-committee
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Three members appointed to the Legal Services Board31/05/2023 12:25:00
Mike Freer MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, has approved the appointments of Clare Brown, as a non-lay member and Kate Briscoe and Lizzie Peers, as lay members of the LSB.
Better support for bereaved families and eyewitnesses of homicide and major incidents30/05/2023 15:15:15
Homicide Service expanded to support more people impacted by homicide and tragedies such as Grenfell Tower fire.
Urgent action to overhaul HMYOI Cookham Wood30/05/2023 12:15:00
Prisons Minister Damian Hinds recently (26 May 2023) outlined a package of urgent measures to improve safety and rehabilitation at HMYOI Cookham Wood, including additional staff being deployed and a major crackdown on weapons.
Funding boost to services diverting women from a life of crime29/05/2023 10:10:00
£15 million for services that work with women in the justice system.
Access to vital legal support extended to millions of vulnerable people26/05/2023 13:15:00
Over 6 million more people now eligible for legal aid advice and representation.
UK and Albania agree groundbreaking new arrangement on prisoner transfers24/05/2023 13:10:00
Hundreds of Albanian prisoners to be returned to their home country in exchange for UK support to help modernise the Albanian prison system.
Thousands more ex-prisoners in work following major drive to boost employment24/05/2023 12:05:00
More than double the number of ex-offenders found work following a major government drive to reduce reoffending and plug labour shortages to help grow the economy.
Managing Deputyships with DigiDeps: A Collaborative Digital Solution23/05/2023 16:05:15
Blog posted by: Alexander Pulley, 22 May 2023 – Categories: collaboration, DigiDeps, digital solution.