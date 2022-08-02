10 Downing Street
Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset: 1 August 2022
The Queen has been pleased to appoint Mr Mohammed Saddiq, DL, as Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of the County of Somerset.
The Queen has been pleased to appoint Mr Mohammed Saddiq, DL, as Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the County of Somerset on the retirement of Mrs Annie Maw, CVO, on 29 October 2022.
Background
Mohammed Saddiq, DL, is a highly regarded professional in the utilities and renewable energy sector, currently working as Executive Director of Operations at Wessex Water. But he also finds time to make a considerable voluntary contribution. Much of this is focused on his home city of Bath, where he has been Chief Executive Officer of Future Bath Plus, a trustee of Transition Bath, a board member of the Bath and North East Somerset Initiative, and a school governor. He has also served further afield, as the Independent Chair of Bristol Green Capital Partnership, Deputy Chair of the Board of Trustees of Bristol University, a Board Member of both the West of England Local Enterprise Partnership and the West of England Initiative, and a trustee of Penny Brohn Cancer Care.
Mr Saddiq lives at Midford, near Bath, with his wife Paula. They have five children.
