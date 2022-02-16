Welsh Government
Appointment of New Members to the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales announced
Minister for Finance and Local Government Rebecca Evans recently (14 February 2022) announced the appointment of Michael Imperato and Frank Cuthbert as members of the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales.
The Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales keeps under review the electoral arrangements for the 22 principal councils, including the number of councillors and wards in each council area.
Michael Imperato is a director at Watkins and Gunn solicitors. He is an independent member of Cardiff & the Vale Health Board, a member of the panel of chairmen of the Valuation Tribunal of England, a visiting scholar at Swansea University and trustee of the Bevan Foundation. He will join the Commission from 1 March.
Before retiring in 2018, Frank Cuthbert led a team in Welsh Government’s Local Democracy Division, and was responsible for advising Welsh Ministers on policy and legislative proposals in relation to the Commission. He will join the Commission from 1 April.
Finance and Local Government Minister Rebecca Evans recently said:
I am pleased to appoint Michael Imperato and Frank Cuthbert as members of the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales.
They will bring invaluable experience and insight to the Commission as it considers what improvements can be made to its review process before beginning the next programme of electoral reviews”.
This appointment has been made in accordance with the Governance Code for Public Appointments.
Michael Imperato and Frank Cuthbert will be paid a daily fee of £198 per day with a time commitment of 1-2 days per month.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/appointment-new-members-local-democracy-and-boundary-commission-wales-announced
