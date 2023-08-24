Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Appointments made to National Park and AONB boards
Appointments have been made to England's National Park Authorities and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty Conservation Boards.
Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey has made a series of appointments and reappointments to England’s National Park Authorities (NPAs) and Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Conservation Boards.
NPA board members have a primary responsibility to ensure that the Authority furthers the statutory purposes of the Park – specifically, to preserve and enhance its natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage, as well as to provide opportunities for the public to understand and enjoy their unique attributes. Eight members have recently been appointed for four-year terms (ending June 2027):
- Broads Authority: Sian Limpenny
- Dartmoor NPA: Mark Owen
- Exmoor NPA: Laura Williams
- North York Moors NPA: Jane Harper, Janet Waggott
- Peak District: Ruth Swetnam, Stephen Thompson
- South Downs NPA: Antonia Cox
Members on AONB Conservation Boards are responsible for ensuring that the Conservation Board advances the statutory purposes set out in the Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000 – specifically, to conserve and improve the natural beauty of their designated area. Gemma Harper and Simon Mortimer were recently appointed for three-year terms (ending June 2026) on the Chilterns AONB Conservation Board.
In addition, the following reappointments have now also been made:
- Broads Authority: Tristram Hilborn and Timothy Jickells for four years.
- Lake District: Tiffany Hunt and Sabine Mosner for four years.
- New Forest NPA: George Meyrick and Stephen Trow for four years.
Peak District NPA: Janet Haddock-Fraser, Lydia Slack and Yvonne Witter for four years.
- Cotswolds AONB Conservation Board: Brendan McCarthy, Susan Crawford, Benjamin Dent and John Swanton for three years.
The third term of the following member has been extended to 31 March 2024:
- Northumberland NPA: Fiona Gough
The third term of the following member has been extended to 9 June 2024:
- Northumberland NPA: Jean Davidson
Appointments are made in accordance with the Ministerial Governance Code on Public Appointments. All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process.
